शराब से खजाना भरेगी सरकार:प्रदेश की नई आबकारी नीति जल्द, शराब की दुकानों का लॉटरी की जगह ऑनलाइन नीलामी से होगा आवंटन

जयपुर18 मिनट पहले
प्नदेश की नई आबकारी नीति मुख्यमंत्री की मंजूरी मिलते ही कभी भी जारी हो सकती है।(फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
प्नदेश की नई आबकारी नीति मुख्यमंत्री की मंजूरी मिलते ही कभी भी जारी हो सकती है।(फाइल फोटो)
  • जाे ज्यादा बोली लगाएगा उसे मिलेगी शराब की दुकान
  • कोरोना में खराब आर्थिक हालत के कारण अब आबकारी से पैसा जुटाने की कवायद

प्रदेश की नई आबकारी नीति एक दो दिन में कभी भी जारी हो सकती है। आबकारी विभाग ने नीति का मसौदा तैयार कर मुख्यमंत्री के पास भेज दिया है। मुख्यमंत्री की मंजूरी मिलते ही नई आबकारी नीति जारी कर दी जाएगी। सूत्रों के मुताबिक शराब की दुकानों के आवंटन की प्रक्रिया में बड़ा बदलाव होना तय है। शराब की दुकानों का आवंटन लॉटरी से करने की व्यवस्था को खत्म किया जाएगा। लॉटरी की जगह ऑनलाइन नीलामी से शराब दुकानों का आवंटन करने की व्यवस्था होगी। जो ज्यादा बोली लगाएगा उसे दुकान का आवंटन किया जाएगा।

कोरोना काल में सरकार की आर्थिक हालात और ज्यादा खराब हो गई है, सरकिार के पास शराब, तंबाकू और डीजल पेट्रोल और खनन ही ऐसे क्षेत्र हैं जहां से खजाने में ज्यादा पैसा आ सकता है। सरकारी खजाने में ज्यादा पैसा आ सके इसीलिए आबकारी नीति में शराब दुकानों के आवंटन नीलामी से करने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। आबकारी नीति में शराब दुकान आवंटन की प्रक्रिया बदलने के साथ और भी कई बदलाव किए जा रहे हैं। देशी और अंग्रेजी शराब एक ही दुकान पर बेचने का प्रावधान हो सकता है।

अंग्रेजी और देसी शराब की एक ही दुकान पर बेचने की व्यवस्था करने के साथ शहरों में दुकानों की संख्या में कमी की जा सकती है। कुछ चुनंदा पॉकेट्स में शराब की होम डिलीवरी शुरु करने का प्रावधान भी आबकारी नीति के ड्राफ्ट में था। मुख्यमंत्री के स्तर पर मंजूरी के बाद ही ये प्रावधान आबकारी नीति में शामिल किया जाएगा।

