अपराध:आईपीएल मैच पर सट्‌टा खेल रहे सटोरियों को पकड़ने गई पुलिस पर पथराव, गाड़ियों के शीशे तोड़े, तीन गिरफ्तार

जयपुर32 मिनट पहले
चौमूं में सटोरियों पर कार्रवाई करने गई पुलिस जीप भी लोगों ने पथराव कर शीशे तोड़ दिए।
  • शहर में मंगलवार देर रात को चौमूं कस्बे में आमलियां की घटना, केस दर्ज
  • पथराव में नौ पुलिसकर्मियों के आई चोटें, थाने की गाड़ी में भी तोड़फोड़

शहर के चौमूं कस्बे में आईपीएल मैच पर सट्‌टा चलाने वाले सटोरियों पर कार्रवाई करने गई पुलिस पर जानलेवा हमला हो गया। यह घटना मंगलवार देर रात को हुई। जबकि, स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिसकर्मियों को घेरकर चारों तरफ से पथराव कर दिया। इसमें नौ पुलिसकर्मियों के चोटें आई। इसके अलावा पथराव में चौमूं पुलिस थाने की जीप और एक पुलिसकर्मी की निजी कार के शीशे टूट गए।

घटना के बाद अतिरिक्त पुलिस जाब्ता मौके पर पहुंचा। सूचना मिलने पर थानाप्रभारी हेमराज सिंह अन्य उच्चाधिकारी भी आ गए। इसके बाद पुलिस ने तीन जनों को हिरासत में ले लिया। हालांकि, इस बीच सटोरिए भाग निकले। पुलिस ने राजकार्य में बाधा उत्पन्न करने, जानलेवा हमला करने और सरकारी संपत्ति में तोड़फोड़ करने का मुकदमा दर्ज कर करीब 50 लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। इसमें 14 लोगों की पहचान कर नामजद किया है।

यह है पुलिस कार्रवाई और पथराव से जुड़ा मामला

जानकारी के अनुसार आईपीएल मैच पर क्रिकेट सट्‌टे की कार्रवाई के लिए मंगलवार रात को चौमूं थाना पुलिस की तीन टीमें गठित की गई थी। इनमें एक पुलिस टीम को रींगस रोड स्थित वीर हनुमान चौराहे के पास आमलियां में एक मकान में सट्टा खेले जाने की सूचना मिली।

तब पुलिस टीम आमलियां पहुंची। पुलिसकर्मी जीप से उतरकर मकान में प्रवेश करन वाले थे। तभी आसपास रहने वाले लोगों ने अचानक पथराव शुरु कर दिया। इस साजिश से अनजान पुलिसकर्मियों में अफरा तफरी मच गई। वे बचने के लिए इधर उधर छिपे। लेकिन पत्थरबाजी इतनी तेजी हुई कि नौ पुलिसकर्मियों के चोट आ गई। इस बीच सटोरिए छिपकर भाग निकले। पुलिस पर पथराव करने के साथ ही वहां से भाग छूटे।

सटोरियों पर कार्रवाई करने गई पुलिस की गाड़ियों पर पत्थर फेंके। एएसआई रामपाल की कार की सीट पर पड़ी ईंट और टूटे हुए शीशे
पुलिस की दूसरी टीम ने की कार्रवाई, सटोरियों से 10 लाख नकद बरामद

पुलिस के एक टीम ने एक अन्य जगह पर सटोरियों के कमरे में छापा मारा। वहां से मोबाइल फोन व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण, करीब दस लाख रुपए नकद भी बरामद किया। यहां से तीन सटोरियों को पकड़ा।वहीं, पुलिस टीम पथराव कर फरार हुए सटोरियों की तलाश कर रही है। बुधवार को चौमूं पुलिस इस मामले में खुलासा कर सकती है।

रिपोर्ट एवं फोटो: दिवाकर भारती

