लोकल में एक्सप्रेस किराया:46 स्टेशनों पर ठहराव, 12 घंटे के सफर को 17 घंटे में तय करने वाली ट्रेन को एक्सप्रेस का दर्जा, किराया दोगुना बढ़ाया

जयपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रेलवे भी लोगों को त्यौहार पर अपनों के बीच पहुंचाने के लिए रोजाना नई-नई ट्रेनों की घोषणा कर रहा है
  • जयपुर से भोपाल 105, कोटा 55 और जोधपुर का टिकट हुआ 65 रुपए महंगा

अनलॉक के बाद अब देशभर में आगामी दीपोत्सव के पर्व की तैयारियां की जा रही हैं। रेलवे भी लोगों को त्यौहार पर अपनों के बीच पहुंचाने के लिए रोजाना नई-नई ट्रेनों की घोषणा कर रहा है। लेकिन इस बार यात्रियों की सुविधा से ज्यादा अपनी कमाई का ध्यान रख कर।

ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि लॉक डाउन से पहले चल रही ही ट्रेनों में दो से तीन गुना अधिक किराया वसूला जा रहा है। तो वहीं हाल ही चलाई गई एक पैसेंजर ट्रेन को तो रेलवे ने सिर्फ नाममात्र का एक्सप्रेस बनाकर किराया बढ़ा दिया। रेलवे ने ना तो इस ट्रेन के स्टॉपेज कम किए और ना ही स्पीड बढ़ाई।

रेलवे द्वारा 04813, जोधपुर-भोपाल डेली स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 1 नवंबर से जोधपुर से रोजाना सुबह 8:50 बजे रवाना होकर शाम 4:50 बजे जयपुर और अगले दिन सुबह 9:10 बजे भोपाल पहुंचेगी। वापसी में 04814, भोपाल-जोधपुर डेली स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस 2 नवंबर से भोपाल से रोजाना शाम 5:25 बजे रवाना होकर अगले दिन सुबह 9:10 बजे जयपुर और शाम 6:45 बजे जोधपुर पहुंचेगी।

करीब 600 किलोमीटर की इस दूरी के बीच ट्रेन राई का बाग पैलेस, जोधपुर कैंट, बनाड, पीपाड रोड, मेडता रोड, रेन, डेगाना, गच्छीपुरा, बेसरोली, बोरावड, मकराना, कुचामन सिटी, नांवा सिटी, सांभर झील, फुलेरा, हिरनोदा, आसलपुर जोबनेर, बोबास, धांनक्या, कनकपुरा, जयपुर, दुर्गापुरा, सांगानेर, श्योदासपुरा पदमपुरा, चाकसू, चन्नानी, बनस्थली निवाई, सिरस, ईसरदा, चौथ का बरवाड़ा, देवपुरा, सवाईमाधोपुर, इंद्रगढ सुमेरगंज मण्डी, लाखेरी, कोटा, बारां, छबड़ा गुगोर, रूठियाई, गुना, अशोेक नगर, मुगावली, बीना, मंडी बामोरा, गंज बासौदा, गुलाबगंज और विदिशा स्टेशनों पर रुकेगी। इस ट्रेन में अब जनरल की जगह, थर्ड एसी, स्लीपर और नॉन एसी चेयरकार कोच होंगे।

16 जोड़ी ट्रेनों को सिर्फ नाम का एक्सप्रेस बनाया, नंबर बदले और किराया बढ़ाया
कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण रेलवे ने कई ट्रेनों को पैसेंजर से एक्सप्रेस बनाए जाने की घोषणा की। इसी के तहत उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे जोन के जयपुर, जोधपुर, बीकानेर व अजमेर मंडल से जुड़ी 16 जोड़ी पैसेंजर ट्रेन को मेल व एक्सप्रेस में तब्दील कर दिया गए। इसके बाद इन ट्रेनों का सिर्फ नंबर बदला और किराया बढ़ गया।

