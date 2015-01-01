पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समीक्षा बैठक:पूरे प्रदेश के बिजली और ऊर्जा निगमों के अधिकारियों को वीसी से दिए सख्त आदेश

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुख्य सचिव निरंजन कुमार आर्य ने ऊर्जा विभाग के अधिकारियों को बजट घोषणाओं के समयबद्ध क्रियान्वयन सुनिश्चित करने तथा राजस्व संग्रह को 100 प्रतिशत करने के लिए कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि कम्पनियां बिजली छीजत घटाने को प्राथमिकता देते हुए इसे कम कर 15 प्रतिशत से कम रखने का लक्ष्य प्राप्त करें।

मुख्य सचिव ने मंगलवार को वीसी के जरिये ऊर्जा विभाग की योजनाओं की समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान अधिकारियों के यह निर्देश दिए। समीक्षा बैठक में वीसी के माध्यम से राजस्थान अक्षय उर्जा निगम अध्यक्ष एवं प्रबन्ध निदेशक सुबोध अग्रवाल भी जुड़े।

मुख्य सचिव ने विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ राज्य सरकार की फ्लैगशिप योजनाओं, बजट घोषणाओं, केन्द्र सरकार की योजनाओं, विभाग की वित्तीय स्थिति जैसे महत्त्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर चर्चा की। मुख्य सचिव ने राज्य में सौर ऊर्जा और पवन ऊर्जा जैसे नवीकरणीय ऊर्जा स्रोतों को बढ़ावा देने और कोयले पर निर्भरता कम करने के लिए भी कहा।

उन्होंने कहा कि वर्तमान में राज्य में सौर ऊर्जा उत्पादन की कुल क्षमता 5 हजार 35 मेगावाट है, जो कि कुल ऊर्जा का लगभग 20 प्रतिशत है तथा पवन ऊर्जा की कुल उत्पादन क्षमता लगभग 4 हजार 300 मेगावाट है, जो कुल ऊर्जा उत्पादन का 17 प्रतिशत है। वहीं कोयला ऊर्जा उत्पादन का सबसे बड़ा स्रोत है।

यह कुल ऊर्जा उत्पादन का 43 प्रतिशत है, जो कि 10 हजार 863 मेगावाट है। बैठक में आर्य ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि वे बकाया घरेलू और कृषि कनेक्शनों को तत्काल जारी करें तथा किसी भी प्रकार के आवेदनों को लम्बित नहीं रखें। उन्होंने कहा कि बिजली चोरी और छीजत को कम से कम करने के लिए विभाग कड़े कदम उठाए और पुराने बिलों की भी तत्काल वसूली कर राजस्व संग्रह को शत प्रतिशत प्राप्त करें। उन्होंने विभाग में लम्बित भर्तियों को भी शीघ्र भरने के लिए भी निर्देश दिये।

प्रमुख शासन सचिव, उर्जा विभाग एवं डिस्कॉम अध्यक्ष दिनेश कुमार ने मुख्य सचिव को विभागीय प्रजेंटेशन के जरिये केन्द्र सरकार और राज्य सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही योजनाओं की प्रगति के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बजट घोषणाओं की क्रियान्विति के तहत चलाई जा रही योजनाओं की स्थिति के बारे में भी मुख्य सचिव को जानकारी दी।

इसके अतिरिक्त अन्तर्विभागीय मुद्दों, विभाग की वित्त संबंधी समस्याओं के बारे में भी मुख्य सचिव को अवगत कराया गया। वीसी के जरिये जयपुर डिस्कॉम के प्रबंध निदेशक ए के गुप्ता, जोधपुर डिस्कॉम के प्रबंध निदेशक अविनाश सिंघवी, अजमेर डिस्कॉम के प्रबंध निदेशक वी एस भाटी भी शामिल हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें