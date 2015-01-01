पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना विस्फोट:सख्ती इसलिए; एक ही दिन में रिकॉर्ड 551 संक्रमित, 4 मौत, केन्द्र सरकार की ओर से एसएमएस को 25 वेंटीलेटर मिले

जयपुर23 मिनट पहले
शनिवार को एक दिन में कोरोना के रिकार्ड 551 मरीज आए और 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई। अब कुल मरीजों का आंकड़ा 42098 जबकि मरने वालों की संख्या 408 तक पहुंच गई है। शनिवार को झोटवाड़ा में सबसे अधिक 35 मरीज आए।

मानसरोवर में 31, मालवीय नगर में 28, सोडाला में 25, टोंक फाटक में 20 केस, जगतपुरा में 15, दुर्गापुरा से 14, बनीपार्क और प्रताप नगर से 13-13, अजमेर रोड से 11, गाेपालपुरा से 10, विद्याधर नगर, महेश नगर और आदर्श नगर से 9-9, बापू नगर, राजापार्क में 8-8, सिविल लाइन में 7, सी-स्कीम, तिलक नगर, सिरसी में 6-6, कोटपुतली, चांदपोल, बजाज नगर में 5-5, आमेर, बस्सी, ब्रह्मपुरी, चौड़ा रास्ता, गांधी नगर, लाल कोठी, लूनियावास, पुरानी बस्ती, शाहपुरा में 4-4, सांभर, किशनपोल, ज्योति नगर, बजाज नगर, जयसिंहपुरा खोर, झालाना, हरमाड़ा, गुर्जर की थड़ी, गोविंदगढ़, गोविंदगढ़, गलता गेट, ईदगाह, भांकरोटा, अंबावाड़ी में 3-3 केस आए। दिवाली के दूसरे दिन 534 मरीज आए थे। इन सबके बाद भी बाजारों में भीड़ है। कि मान नहीं रही है। बिना मास्क और बिना सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लोग दिख रहे हैं। अगर अभी भी नहीं संभले तो हालात बेकाबू होंगे।
एसएमएस को मिले 25 वेंटीलेटर

कोरोना के बढ़ते केस को देखते हुए केन्द्र सरकार की ओर से एसएमएस को 25 वेंटीलेटर मिले हैं। एसएमएस के नार्थ विंग प्रथम और द्वितीय में इन्हें लगाया जाएगा। इन वार्डों में वायरल के सीरियस केस भी भर्ती किए जा सकेंगे। वहीं जरूरत होने पर पोस्ट कोविड पेशेंट भी यहां भर्ती हो सकेंगे।

