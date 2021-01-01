पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:एएजी सरकार को सुझाव देकर बताए कि गवाहों की सुरक्षा स्कीम का प्रभावी क्रियान्वयन कैसे हो

जयपुर4 घंटे पहले
हाईकोर्ट ने आपराधिक केसों में गवाहों की सुरक्षा से जुड़े मुद्दे पर एएजी विभूतिभूषण शर्मा को कहा है कि वे आपराधिक मामलों में गवाहों की सुरक्षा के संबंध में बनाई स्कीम के प्रभावी क्रियान्वयन के लिए राज्य सरकार के समक्ष सुझाव पेश करें। साथ ही अदालत ने हत्या के आरोपी बाबूलाल की जमानत अर्जी पर सुनवाई 26 फरवरी तक टाल दी है। जस्टिस एसपी शर्मा ने यह निर्देश दिए। सुनवाई के दौरान अदालती आदेश की पालना में एएजी शर्मा ने अदालत को बताया कि साक्ष्यीय संरक्षण स्कीम, 2020 के तहत आपराधिक मामलों में गवाहों को संरक्षण देने का प्रावधान है।

अदालत ने कहा कि स्कीम का लाभ तब ही मिलता है, जब कोई गवाह इसके तहत सुरक्षा मांगता है। ऐसे में यदि जांच अधिकारी की नजर में गवाह को खतरा होने पर उसे किस तरह सुरक्षा दी जा सकती है। साथ ही अदालत ने एएजी को कहा कि वे इस संबंध में राज्य सरकार को अपने सुझाव पेश करें। दरअसल जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई के दौरान सामने आया था कि खेडली थाना इलाके में 4 सितंबर 2019 को शराब सैल्समेन की हत्या के इस मामले में आरोपियों की शिनाख्त करने वाले तीन गवाह ट्रायल के दौरान पक्षद्रोही हो गए थे। जिस पर अदालत ने एएजी से गवाहों की सुरक्षा के संबंध में बनाए प्रावधानों की जानकारी देने के लिए कहा था।

