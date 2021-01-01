पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर रियलिटी चेक:अधीक्षक: हमारे पास पर्याप्त कंट्रास्ट; भास्कर ने रात 10 बजे 4 जगह पूछा- कहीं नहीं मिला

जयपुर3 घंटे पहलेलेखक: संदीप शर्मा
मरीजों की एमआरआई के लिए जो कंट्रास्ट फ्री मिलना चाहिए, उसके लिए 900 से 2000 रुपए तक देने पड़ रहे हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
मरीजों की एमआरआई के लिए जो कंट्रास्ट फ्री मिलना चाहिए, उसके लिए 900 से 2000 रुपए तक देने पड़ रहे हैं।
  • एसएमएस में फ्री में मिलने वाले कंट्रास्ट की 7 दिन से किल्लत
  • सवाल: यदि कंट्रास्ट है तो फिर मरीजों को क्यों नहीं दिया जा रहा?

प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े एसएमएस अस्पताल में निशुल्क दवा योजना के तहत आने वाले कंट्रास्ट ही नहीं आ रहा है यानी मरीजों की एमआरआई के लिए जो कंट्रास्ट फ्री मिलना चाहिए, उसके लिए 900 से 2000 रुपए तक देने पड़ रहे हैं। वजह यह कि ब्रेन, स्पाइनल और एब्डोमन एमआरआई के लिए लगभग हर मरीज को कंट्रास्ट की जरूरत होती है और जब यह नहीं मिलता तो मरीज लाइफ लाइन या निजी दुकानों पर जाता है। लाइफ लाइन पर 900 रुपए में और बाहर दुकानों पर यह कंट्रास्ट 1500 से 2000 तक में बेचा जाता है। मालूम हो कि ब्रेन, स्पाइन की बेहतर और पारदर्शी जांच के लिए कंट्रास्ट की जरूरत होती है।

भास्कर ने अस्पताल अधीक्षक से इस बारे में जानकारी मांगी तो उन्होंने पता कर बताने के लिए कहा। कुछ देर बाद बताया गया- हमारे यहां कंट्रास्ट की कमी नहीं है। लेकिन जब रात 10 बजे भास्कर सच्चाई जानने बांगड़, पुरानी इमरजेंसी, आईपीडी चार और 23 नंबर पहुंचा तो इन सभी जगह मना किया गया। भास्कर रिपोर्टर ने मौके से ही अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. राजेश शर्मा को फोन कर सच्चाई की जानकारी दी और कहा कि वे रिकॉर्डिंग और आकर पूछताछ कर सकते हैं। इसके बाद उन्होंने पूरे मामले को दिखवाने की बात कही।

एसएमएस: एमआरआई के लिए जो कंट्रास्ट फ्री मिलना चाहिए, 2000 रुपए तक में खरीदना पड़ रहा

ऐसी जांच की जांच जरूरी; रोजाना आते हैं 50 मरीज, एक माह में 1.57 करोड़ का कंट्रास्ट

एक मरीज को एक से दो वाइल कंट्रास्ट की जरूरत होती है। अस्पताल में रोज 50 से अधिक मरीजों काे इसकी जरूरत होती है। यदि एक मरीज को औसतन 1500 की भी पड़ रही है तो रोज कम से कम 75000 रुपए का कंट्रास्ट बाहर से खरीदना पड़ रहा है।

सात दिन में 5 लाख से अधिक और एक महीने में एक करोड़ 57 लाख रुपए का कंट्रास्ट बाहर से अा जाता है। सामने यह भी आया है कि निजी दुकान संचालक अपने स्तर पर यह खरीद रुकवा देते हैं ताकि मरीज उनके यहां से यह दवा खरीद सकें।

इन्हें पता ही नहीं - मामले में अस्पताल अधीक्षक ने कहा कि ऐसा होना नहीं चाहिए। यदि ऐसा हुआ है तो मैं मालूम करता हूं।

एसएमएस अस्पताल का स्टोर इस पूरे काम को देखता है और दवाइयों के साथ कंट्रास्ट का ऑर्डर आरएमएससीएल को करता है। प्रक्रिया यह है कि यदि कोई भी दवा या कंट्रास्ट खत्म होने वाला होता है तो उसके सात से 10 दिन पहले आरएमएससीएल को ऑर्डर देना होता है। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं किया जाता और मरीजों को निजी दुकानों की ओर जाना मजबूरी हो जाती है।

इसके अलावा अब माल नहीं हेने पर लोकल परचेज भी की जाएगी और यह पहले से तय होता है कि लोकल परचेज किससे की जानी है। ऐसे में लाखों रुपए के वारे-न्यारे तय हैं। अब सवाल यह भी है कि यदि कंट्रास्ट है तो मरीजों को क्यों नहीं दिया जा रहा और बाहर खरीदने के लिए क्यों भेजा जा रहा है।

