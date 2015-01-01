पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Surprise Inspection Of Jaipur District Collector; Three Doctors And Staff Seen In Duty In One Room In Community Health Center

जयपुर:जिला कलेक्टर का औचक निरीक्षण; जगह के अभाव में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में एक ही कमरे में ड्यूटी देते नजर आए तीन डॉक्टर व स्टाॅफ

जयपुर26 मिनट पहले
औचक निरीक्षण के दौरान बगरु में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का निरीक्षण करते हुए जयपुर के जिला कलेक्टर अंतर सिंह नेहरा
  • जयपुर के जिला कलेक्टर अंतर सिंह नेहरा आज बगरु पहुंचे, कई विभागों का किया निरीक्षण
  • जेडीसी से बाचतीत कर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के लिए जगह उपलब्ध करवाने को कहा

शहर के जिला कलेक्टर अतर सिंह नेहरा ने अपनी टीम के साथ बुधवार को जिले में सरकारी कार्यालयों का औचक निरीक्षण करने निकल पड़े। नेहरा सबसे पहले अजमेर रोड पर बगरु पहुंचे। जहां शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, बिजली से जुड़े सरकारी कार्यालयों की स्थिति देखी। जिला कलेक्टर अतर सिंह नेहरा सबसे पहले कस्बे के राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र परिसर में पहुंचे।

जहां जगह के अभाव में एक ही कमरे में तीन-तीन डॉक्टरों को बैठ कर मरीजों को देखते हुए पाया। निरीक्षण के दौरान स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में मौजूद डॉक्टर एच. एन. बाज्या ने जिला कलेक्टर नेहरा को बताया कि यहां मेडिकल की टीम पूरी है। जगह के अभाव के कारण आमजन को पूरा फायदा नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

बगरु में सरकारी कार्यालयों में निरीक्षण करते हुए जिला कलेक्टर अंतर सिंह नेहरा
बगरु में सरकारी कार्यालयों में निरीक्षण करते हुए जिला कलेक्टर अंतर सिंह नेहरा

तब जिला कलेक्टर नेहरा ने तत्काल जेडीसी से बातचीत कर बगरु कस्बे के राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के लिए लगभग 10,000 वर्ग मीटर जगह आवंटित करवाने को कहा। जिला कलेक्टर ने डॉक्टर्स की टीम को निर्देश दिए कि किसी भी हादसे में किसी की मौत होने पर उसे सरकारी सहायता दिलवाने में पीड़ित परिवार की पूरी मदद करें।

बिजली कार्यालय में लगा मिला फाइलों का ढेर, साफ सफाई के निर्देश दिए

इसके बाद जिला कलेक्टर नेहरा कस्बे के विद्युत निगम में पहुंचे। जहां सहायक अभियंता आरडी सैनी के साथ विद्युत परिसर का निरीक्षण किया जिसमें विद्युत विभाग परिसर में बने विभिन्न विभागों के कमरों में जगह-जगह फाइलों का ढेर लगा हुआ नजर आया। तब कलेक्टर ने वहां साफ सफाई पर विशेष ध्यान देने के दिशा निर्देश दिए। साथ ही, बिजली कर्मचारियों को आम उपभोक्ता से संतुष्टि पूर्ण बात करने के दिशा निर्देश दिए।

सरकारी स्कूल में जगह के अभाव में नहीं हो रही थी खेलकूद की व्यवस्था

इसके बाद जिला कलेक्टर कस्बे के राजकीय बालिका उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में पहुंचे जहां व्यवस्था सुचारू पाई गई। यहां पर प्राचार्य सुरेश कुमार लेखरा ने जिला कलेक्टर को बताया कि जगह के अभाव में बालिकाओं के खेलकूद की व्यवस्था नहीं हो पा रही है, इस पर जिला कलेक्टर ने शीघ्र ही बालिकाओं के खेलकूद की जगह की व्यवस्था करने का आश्वासन दिया।

जलदाय विभाग में अनुपस्थित मिले पांच कर्मचारी, कचरे के ढेर भी मिले

राजकीय स्कूल का दौरा कर जिला कलेक्टर जलदाय विभाग के कार्यालय परिसर में पहुंचे। जहां व्यवस्थाएं सुचारू नहीं मिलने के कारण उपस्थित कर्मचारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। यहां पांच कर्मचारी अनुपस्थित मिलने पर उनकी अनुपस्थिति लगा दी। इसके अलावा कलेक्टर ने कार्यालय में कई जगह कचरे के ढेर लगे होने पर नाराजगी जताई।

नगर पालिका कार्यालय में नये सिरे से भवन बनवाने का प्रस्ताव

सबसे अंत में जिला कलेक्टर नगर पालिका कार्यालय परिसर में पहुंचे। वहां उपस्थित कर्मचारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। यहां अधिशासी अधिकारी अजय कुमार अरोड़ा ने बताया कि मुख्य नगर पालिका में जगह की कमी होने के कारण इसको ढहाकर नए सिरे से भवन बनवाने का प्रस्ताव भिजवाया हुआ है जो कि शीघ्र ही स्वीकृत होकर निर्माण करवाया जाएगा।

