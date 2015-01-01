पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:विज्ञान, तकनीकी व विशिष्ट ज्ञान के पाठ्यक्रम हिंदी में भी तैयार हों : राज्यपाल

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र ने विश्वविद्यालयों को अपने यहां विज्ञान एवं तकनीकी तथा विशिष्ट ज्ञान के क्षेत्रों के पाठ्यक्रम अंग्रेजी के साथ हिन्दी में भी विकसित किए जाने का आह्वान किया हैं। उन्होंने शिक्षण संस्थाओं को कला, साहित्य और संस्कृति से जुड़े विषय विशेषज्ञों को अपने यहां बतौर अतिथि व्याख्याता बुलाने और उनसे विद्यार्थियों को रू-ब-रू कराने के साथ ही नियमित पाठ्यक्रमों को रूचि कर बनाने पर जोर दिया है। राज्यपाल मिश्र बुधवार को राजभवन से मोहनलाल सुखाड़िया विश्वविद्यालय, उदयपुर द्वारा आयोजित राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति की ऑनलाइन संगोष्ठी को संबोधित करते हुए यह बात कही।

संगोष्ठी में राज्य के 184 महाविद्यालयों के प्राचार्यों, संकाय अध्यक्ष, विभागाध्यक्ष तथा कुलपतियों ने भाग लिया। राज्यपाल ने विश्वविद्यालयों को नई शिक्षा नीति की मंशा को समझते हुए अपने यहां आधुनिक समय की मांग के अनुरूप ई-पाठयक्रम क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं में भी विकसित करने पर जोर दिया।

उन्होंने कहा कि शिक्षण संस्थान अपने यहां विद्यार्थियों के लिए वर्चुअल लैब विकसित करें और राष्ट्रीय शैक्षिक टेक्नोलॉजी फोरम में अपनी अभी से भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करें। राज्यपाल ने कहा कि नई शिक्षा नीति में मातृभाषा में अध्ययन की बात इसलिए महत्वपूर्ण है कि इसी से भारतीय भाषाओं को वास्तविक रूप में संरक्षित किया जा सकता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि शिक्षा में विद्यार्थी की स्वयं की रूचि महत्वपूर्ण होती है। नई शिक्षा नीति इसी को ध्यान में रखते तैयार की गयी है। राज्यपाल ने इस अवसर पर संविधान की उद्देशिका और मूल कर्तव्यों का भी वाचन करवाया। उन्होंने कहा कि संविधान के जीवन मूल हमारे आदर्श बने। इससे पहले विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो. अमेरिका सिंह ने विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा नई शिक्षा नीति के तहत किए जा रहे प्रयासों और व्यावसायिक पाठ्यक्रमों के बारे मे जानकारी दी।

महात्मा गांधी राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण परिषद, भारत सरकार के डाॅ. प्रसन्ना ने नई शिक्षा नीति से जुड़े आत्मनिर्भर भारत की सोच के बारे में विस्तार से अवगत कराया। विश्वविद्यालय की डाॅ. अल्पना सिंह ने नई शिक्षा नीति से जुड़े महत्वपूर्ण बिंदुओं पर प्रस्तुतिकरण दिया।

