जेडीए ने मास्क की दीवार बनाई:यहां से मुफ्त मास्क ले जाएं और जरूर पहनें, यही दीवार हर किसी को कोरोना से बचाएगी

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोमवार को जेडीए में मास्क की दीवार का उद‌्घाटन किया गया। प्रमुख सचिव भास्कर ए. सावंत और जेडीसी गौरव गोयल ने लोगों को मास्क वितरित किए।
  • कोरोना से अभी सतर्कता ही बचाएगी, गाइड लाइन का पालन करें और स्वस्थ रहें
  • प्रमुख शासन सचिव भास्कर ए. सावंत, जेडीसी गाैरव गाेयल, भास्कर के स्टेट हैड एलपी पंत ने किया शुभारम्भ

हर दिन चढ़ रहा कोरोना का ग्राफ हर किसी को डरा रहा है। पर संकट के इस दौर में जब तक इसकी दवाई नहीं आ जती तक तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। जेडीए ने भी सोमवार को ‘मास्क की दीवार’ शुरू की है। यहां कोई भी व्यक्ति दो मास्क मुफ्त ले सकता है।

साेमवार काे विभाग के प्रमुख शासन सचिव भास्कर ए. सावंत, जेडीसी गाैरव गाेयल और दैनिक भास्कर के स्टेट हेड एलपी पंत ने अभियान का आरंभ किया। गौरतलब है कि दैनिक भास्कर ने लोगों को कोरोना से बचाने के लिए ‘मास्क ही वैक्सीन है’ अभियान चला रहा है।

इस अवसर पर प्रमुख सचिव भास्कर ए. सावंत ने कहा, अभी आम आदमी और कोरोना के बीच मास्क ही दीवार है। आप इस दीवार को ना तोड़ें और मास्क लगाएं, ताकि कोरोना का संक्रमण रोका जा सके। जेडीसी गौरव गोयल ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और यूडीएच मंत्री शांति धारीवाल की मंशानुरूप नई पहल करते हुए जेडीए कार्यालय के सामने मास्क की दीवार बनवाई है। ‘नो मास्क-नो एंट्री’ कैंपेन के दाैरान यूडीएच और जेडीए द्वारा अब तक तीन लाख मास्क बांटे जा चुके हैं।

मास्क की दीवार से जरूरतमंद आम व्यक्ति चौबीसों घंटे निःशुल्क मास्क वितरण किए जाएंगे। यहां दानदाता मास्क दान भी कर सकते है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि काेराेना से बचाव के लिए हमेशा मास्क पहनें और दूसरों को भी प्रेरित करें। यहां जो भी व्यक्ति मास्क लेने आएगा, उनका नाम एवं पता नोट कर कॉटन के कपडे़ से बने दो मास्क दिए जाएंगे।

इस अवसर जेडीए सचिव आलोक रंजन, एसपी मामन सिंह यादव, निदेशक अभियांत्रिकी वीएस सुण्डा, डीई प्रथम एन सी माथुर, निदेशक वित्त वृद्धि चंद बुनकर, मुख्य प्रवर्तन नियंत्रक रघुवीर सैनी, अतिरिक्त आयुक्त गिरीश पाराशर, अवधेश सिंह सहित जेडीए अन्य अधिकारी कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।

