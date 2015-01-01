पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ताप का मान और गिरा:17 शहरों का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे, माउंट आबू में पारा फिर लुढ़ककर 1.40 आया, कई इलाकों में कोहरा

जयपुर36 मिनट पहले
ओस की बर्फ; आबू में एक खेत में पत्ताें पर ओस की बूंदें बर्फ बनीं।
  • मौसम विभाग ने कहा है कि 10 जिलों में 19 दिसंबर तक शीतलहर और 18 तक कोहरा भी रहेगा

राजस्थान में मंगलवार को शुरू हुई सर्द हवाओं का दौर बुधवार को भी जारी रहा। कई इलाकों में घना कोहरा छाया रहा। इन इलाकों में दोपहर बाद ही सूरज के दर्शन हो सके। सर्द हवाओं के प्रभाव से 18 शहरों का न्यूनतम तापमान लुढ़क गया। मात्र दो शहरों के तापमान में मामूली बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई। बुधवार को सबसे ठंडा माउंट आबू रहा। यहां तापमान लुढ़ककर 1.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया।

मंगलवार को यहां न्यूनतम तापमान 3.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था। बीती रात राजधानी जयपुर के तापमान में भी गिरावट दर्ज की गई और रात का पारा 9.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया। सर्द हवाओं के कारण जनजीवन भी खासा प्रभावित हुआ। प्रदेश में 17 शहरों का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे चला गया। महज तीन शहर कोटा, उदयपुर और जोधपुर में ही रात का पारा 10 डिग्री से ऊपर रहा।

10 जिलों में 19 तक शीतलहर
मौसम विभाग ने कहा है कि 10 जिलों में 19 दिसंबर तक शीतलहर और 18 तक कोहरा भी रहेगा। इनमें अलवर, भरतपुर, बूंदी, सीकर, झुंझुनूं, श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, जैसलमेर, बीकानेर और चूरू शामिल हैं।
आगे क्या: 3 दिन राहत नहीं
पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी और उत्तरी हवाओं के कारण प्रदेश में तापमान और गिर सकता है। अगले 3 दिन शीतलहर से राहत की संभावना नहीं है।

