पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वन विभाग:सांभर झील के किनारे परिंदों की हिफाजत के लिए टेंपरेरी नर्सरी के काम आगे बढ़े

जयपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार ने पैसे की मंजूरी के साथ किश्त भेजी, पहली बार झील पर परिंदों की देखभाल के इंतजाम

आखिरकार सांभर झील किनारे वन विभाग ने पक्षियों की हिफाज़त के लिए काम शुरू कर दिया है। पिछले साल मौके पर जिन-जिन चीजों की जरूरत महसूस की गई थी, वो काम किए जा रहे हैं। इनमें सर्वाधिक जरूरी झील किनारे टेंपररी नर्सरी या रेस्क्यू सेंटर है। इसके लिए जयपुर और नागौर जिले की सीमा में संबंधित डीएफओ को अधिकृत करते हुए 37 लाख रुपए मंजूर हुए हैं।

काम के लिए पैसे की किश्त भी जारी की जा चुकी है। सामने आया है कि मौके पर रेस्क्यू केज, वाटर पोंड, ट्रीटमेंट के लिए टेंट आदि बनाना शुरू कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही काचरोदा नर्सरी में भी पुराने कमजोर इंतजाम को ठीक करने की बात है। डीएफओ नरेश शर्मा के मुताबिक जल्द ही सारी व्यवस्थाएं दुरुस्त हो जाएंगी। इसके साथ ही मौके पर राउंड द क्लोक स्टाफ की व्यवस्था भी करेंगे।

त्रासदी के बाद पानी नहीं, बर्ड्स भी कम
सांभर झील में इस बार प्रवासी पक्षियों की रौनक कम देखने को मिल रही है। वन विभाग के संबंधित अफसरों के मुताबिक जयपुर रीजन में पानी काफी कम है।
बमुश्किल 20 प्रतिशत

अरसे बाद ऐसा हुआ है। इसकी वजह इस एरिया में बरसात नहीं होना है। यही कारण है कि पक्षियों की तादात भी कम है। नागौर रीजन में फिर भी पानी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें