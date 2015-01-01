पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अन्नकूट महोत्सव:गोल्डन ड्रेस पहने नजर आए ठाकुर जी, मंदिर प्रांगण में सजी अन्नकूट की झांकी

जयपुर24 मिनट पहले
आराध्यदेव गोविंद देव जी मंदिर में आज दिन में सजी अन्नकूट झांकी।

राजधानी जयपुर में आज गोवर्धन पर्व और अन्नकूट महोत्सव मनाया। कई मंदिरों में आज दिन में अन्नकूट की प्रसादी बनाकर ठाकुरजी को भोग लगाया और लोगों को दोने में प्रसादी वितरण की। शहर के आराध्यदेव गोविंददेव जी मंदिर में भी आज विशेष आयोजन किया, लेकिन पहली बार यहां भक्तों की मौजूदगी नहीं रही।

मंदिर प्रबंधक मानस गोस्वामी ने बताया कि आज अन्नकूट महोत्सव पर सुबह ठाकुर श्रीजी का पंचामृत अभिषेक किया और उसके बाद ठाकुर जी और राधा रानी को विशेष सुनहरी पोशाक धारण करवाई। इस दौरान ठाकुर जी का विशेष अलंकार व शृंगार किया गया। दोपहर 12 से 1 तक अन्नकूट झांकी सजाई, जिसमें ठाकुर जी को छप्पन भोग अर्पित किए। इसमें मूंग, मोठ, गढ की सब्जी, कढी, चावल व कई तरह के दूसरे पकवान और व्यंजन बनाकर ठाकुर जी को भोग लगाया। इधर दूसरी तरफ मंदिर के पश्चिम द्वार पर गोवर्धन पूजा और गाय बछड़े का पूजन किया गया। मंदिर परिसर में ही गाय के गोबर से गिरीराज धरण की झांकी सजाई।

गोस्वामी ने बताया कि इस पूरे आयोजन के दौरान भक्तों का प्रवेश बंद रहा। उन्होने बताया कि कोविड-19 के कारण नागरिकों की सुरक्षा को देखते हुए 30 नवंबर तक मंदिर में दर्शनार्थियों का प्रवेश बंद रखा हुआ है।

गोवर्धन पर्व के मौके पर मंदिर में बनाए गिरीराज धरण की झांकी की पूजा करते मंदिर महंत मानस गोस्वामी।
गोवर्धन पर्व के मौके पर मंदिर में बनाए गिरीराज धरण की झांकी की पूजा करते मंदिर महंत मानस गोस्वामी।

गौशालाओं में रही लोगों की भीड
गोर्वधन पूजन के अवसर पर शहर की प्रमुख गौशालाओं में भी भक्तों की भीड रही। लोगों ने गायों की पूजा की और गुड व हरा चारा खिलाकर गौ—सेवा की। प्रताप नगर स्थित पिंजरापौल गौशाला, दुर्गापुरा गौशाला सहित अन्य जगह सुबह से लोगों की आवाजाही रही।

मंदिरों में महकी अन्नकूट की महक
इधर शहर के अन्य मंदिरों में भी अन्नकूट महोत्सव मनाया गया। हालांकि कोरोना को देखते हुए आयोजन बडे स्तर पर न करके केवल परम्परा को निभाते हुए बहुत छोटे स्तर पर किया गया। खोले के हनुमान जी मंदिर, ब्रजनिधी जी का मंदिर, बांके बिहारी जी का मंदिर सहित कई जगह आज दिन में भगवान को अन्नकूट का भोग लगाया गया।

