केंद्रीय कृषि कानून:वसुंधरा सरकार के पहले कार्यकाल में लाया गया था किसानों से कृषि उत्पादों की सीधी खरीद का विधेयक

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
पूर्व सीएम वसुंधरा राजे
  • विधेयक में संविदा खेती में एमएसपी का था प्रावधान

कांट्रेक्चुअल खेती के जरिए किसानों से सीधी खरीद का जो कानून केंद्र की एनडीए सरकार अब लाई है। ठीक वैसा ही कानून पूर्व सीएम वसुंधरा राजे अपने पहले मुख्यमंत्री कार्यकाल में लाई थीं। वर्ष 2005 में लाया गए इस कानून में कृषि उत्पादों की सीधी खरीद के लिए उस मंडी अधिनियम की धारा 14 में संशोधन विधेयक लाया गया था।

उस वक्त आईटीसी,फार्मर फॉरच्यून,सुफ्ले मॉल्ट इंडिया और पेप्सिको इंडिया होल्डिंग प्रा.लिमिटेड जैसी नामी कंपनियो को विशेष अनुज्ञा पत्र जारी किए गए थे,जिन्होंने ई-चौपाल का आयोजन कर किसानों से गेहूं,जौ और सोयाबीन की सीधी खरीद की।

इसमें किसानों के लिए ई-चौपाल एक ऐसा प्लेटफार्म बना,जिसकी मदद से किसानों को उनके गांवों में ही उपज की अच्छी कीमत मिलने लगी। किसानों को कहीं भी उत्पाद बेचने की अनुमति मिलने से खरीदारों में भी प्रतिस्पर्धा हुई और किसानो को इसका अधिक लाभ हुआ। केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में हाल में गहलोत सरकार ने विधानसभा में संशोधन पारित करवाया है उसमें कांट्रेक्चुअल खेती के लिए एमएसपी का प्रावधान आवश्यक किया गया है। लेकिन राजे के पहले कार्यकाल में लाए गए विधेयक में यह प्रावधान भी शामिल किया गया था।

उस समय कृषि उपज मंडी अधिनियम की धारा 22-एन व नियम 57-ए में संशोधन किया गया, जिसमें खरीददार और किसान के बीच संविदा खेती के लिए किए जाने वाले अनुबंध में एमएसपी से अधिक या बाजार भाव में से जो भी ज्यादा का प्रावधान था। इस बिल में किसानों के कल्याण के लिए मंडी शुल्क का प्रावधान किया गया है। वसुंधरा सरकार-प्रथम के समय भी कृषि उपज मंडी अधिनियम व नियमों में संशोधन कर संविदा खेती में खरीददार को मंडी शुल्क देय होने का प्रावधान किया गया था,जो किसान कल्याण के लिए ही काम आती थी।

