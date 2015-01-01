पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेईएन भर्ती परीक्षा मामला:बोर्ड ने पेपर लीक होने की बात को नकारा, अध्यक्ष ने कहा कोई पुख्ता सबूत सामने नहीं आए

जयपुर34 मिनट पहले
परीक्षा का पेपर लीक होने की अफवाह के बाद ABVP के अलावा राज्यसभा सांसद डॉ. किरोड़ी लाल मीणा ने भी पेपर रद्द करने की मांग की थी।

प्रदेश के विभिन्न शहरों में 6 दिसंबर को हुई जेईएन भर्ती परीक्षा का पेपर लीक होने के मामले में राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड का बड़ा बयान आया है। बोर्ड ने पेपर लीक होने की बात को नकारते हुए कहा कि हमारी तैयारी पुख्ता थी हमे कोई ऐसा सबूत नहीं मिले, जो यह बता सकें कि पेपर लीक हुआ है। बोर्ड अध्यक्ष डॉ. बी.एल. जाटावत ने इस मामले में वक्तव्य जारी किया है।

जाटावत ने बताया कि इस बात के अभी तक कोई भी पुख्ता सबूत बोर्ड के सामने नहीं आये हैं, जिनसे यह साबित हो कि पेपर परीक्षा के आयोजन से पहले आउट हुआ है। उन्होने कहा कि जिन स्क्रीन शॉट के बारे में बात की जा रही है उनमें समय में मनिप्यूलेशन किया हुआ या उसमें छेड़खानी होना दिख रहा है। हालांकि उन्होने ये भी कहा है कि अगर आगे इस मामले में कोई पुख्ता प्रमाण सामने आएगा तो निश्चित तौर पर कार्यवाही की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि मात्र अफवाहों के आधार पर किसी परीक्षा को निरस्त कर देना किसी भी प्रकार से ठीक नहीं है।

आपको बता दें कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से विभिन्न छात्र संगठन पेपर लीक होने की बात को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे है और इस मामले में सांगानेर थाने में शिकायत भी दे चुके है। राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय में इसको लेकर ABVP ने सांकेतिक तौर पर सामूहिक फांसी लगाकर प्रदर्शन किया था।

31 हजार से ज्यादा ने दी थी परीक्षा
बोर्ड की ओर से 533 जेईएन पदों पर भर्ती के लिए जयपुर, जोधपुर, अजमेर, कोटा, भरतपुर, बीकानेर और उदयपुर में 6 दिसंबर को परीक्षा आयोजित करवाई थी। इस परीक्षा में कुल 31,752 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी थी। परीक्षा के बाद से ये विवाद उठने लगा था कि परीक्षा का पेपर लीक हुआ है। इसको लेकर कुछ छात्र संगठनों ने बोर्ड कार्यालय के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन भी किया था।

