पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • The Company Has Not Been Disposing Of The Plant Since 6 Months, The Mountain Made Of 45 Thousand Tons Of Waste In The Plant

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निगम:6 महीने से कंपनी नहीं कर रही निस्तारण, प्लांट में 45 हजार टन कचरे का बना पहाड़

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेवापुरा प्लांट पर फिर कचरे से खाद बनाना शुरू, रैंकिंग पर पड़ेगा असर

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण और नगर निगम अफसरों की लापरवाही के कारण स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021 में राजधानी जयपुर की स्थिति पिछली बार की तुलना में ज्यादा खराब है। सर्वेक्षण रैंकिंग में इस बार पिछड़ना तय माना जा रहा है क्योंकि पिछले 6 महीने में आईएलएफएस कंपनी ने सेवापुरा प्लांट पर 45 हजार टन कचरे का निस्तारण नहीं किया।

दरअसल नगर निगम द्वारा शहर से संग्रहण किया गया कचरा सेवापुरा प्लांट पर ले जाया जाता है। भारत सरकार की आईएलएफएस कंपनी के पास कचरे का निस्तारण करने के लिए टेंडर है। कंपनी द्वारा प्रतिदिन 300 टन कचरे का निस्तारण करके खाद बनाई जाती है। जिसका उपयोग निगम के उद्यानों में किया जाना था, लेकिन कंपनी ने पिछले छह माह में कचरे का निस्तारण ही नहीं किया।

ऐसे में सेवापुरा प्लांट पर कचरे के पहाड़ बन गए। निस्तारण नहीं करने की वजह मानी जा रही है कि कंपनी की आर्थिक स्थिति खराब हो गई थी। ऐसे में काम बंद कर दिया। हालांकि सरकार को भनक लगने के बाद कंपनी ने फिर से काम शुरू कर दिया है।

कंपनी की आर्थिक स्थिति खराब हो गई थी तो बीच में काम बंद कर दिया था, लेकिन अब काम फिर से शुरू कर दिया है और कचरे का निस्तारण किया जाता है। पहले की तुलना में अब कचरे का निस्तारण कम हो रहा है। क्योंकि निस्तारित कचरे से बनाई गई खाद के ढेर लग गए है। कोई खरीदने वाला नहीं है।
- मनोज शर्मा, एक्सईएन प्रोजेक्ट, नगर निगम ग्रेटर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें