बगावत का डर:कांग्रेस ने प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी किए बिना ही सिंबल बांटे, निकाय चुनावों में भी कांग्रेस ने यही तरीका अपनाया था

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रत्याशियों की सूची सार्वजनिक नहीं होने से लोगों को यह पता नहीं चल सका कि कांग्रेस ने किस वार्ड से किसे अपना प्रत्याशी बनाया है
  • प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने बताया कि प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन दाखिल करवाने का ने पर्यवेक्षकों व प्रभारी मंत्रियों को सिंबल सौंपे गए थे

कार्यकर्ताओं की नाराजगी का डर राजस्थान कांग्रेस का पीछा नहीं छोड़ रहा है। निकाय चुनावों के बाद अब जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनावों के लिए भी प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी नहीं कर पाई। निकाय चुनावों में नामांकन की अंतिम तिथि से एक दिन पहले कांग्रेस ने बिना सूची सार्वजनिक किए ही प्रत्याशियों को सिंबल बांटे।

कांग्रेस नहीं चाहती कि टिकट दावेदारों को बगावत करने का समय मिले। इसलिए एन वक्त पर प्रत्याशी को बुलाकर सिंबल बांटे जा रहे हैं ताकि नामांकन-पत्र दाखिल करने का समय निकल जाने के बाद कोई पर्चा भी नहीं भर सके। यही स्थिति जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनावों में भी रही।

सोमवार दोपहर 3 बजे तक नामांकन भरे जाने थे और इससे पहले तक कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को सिंबल बांटे गए। जबकि भाजपा ने रविवार शाम को ही अपने प्रत्याशियों की सूची सार्वजनिक कर दी थी। प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने बताया कि प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन दाखिल करवाने का ने पर्यवेक्षकों व प्रभारी मंत्रियों को सिंबल सौंपे गए थे और उन्होंने प्रत्याशियों को सिंबल दे दिए।

प्रत्याशियों की सूची सार्वजनिक नहीं होने से लोगों को यह पता नहीं चल सका कि कांग्रेस ने किस वार्ड से किसे अपना प्रत्याशी बनाया है। हाल ही में जयपुर, जोधपुर और कोटा नगर निगम के चुनावों में टिकट बंटवारे को लेकर मचे घमासान को लेकर कांग्रेस ने यही फॉर्मूला अपनाया था। झगड़ा इस बात का था कि सिंबल कौन बांटेगा। बाद में तय हुआ कि सभी विधायक अपने स्तर पर सिंबल बांटेंगे।

