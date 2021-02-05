पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल फीस वसूली मामला:सुप्रीम कोर्ट में स्कूल, सरकार और अभिभावकों के पक्षकारों की बहस पूरी, कोर्ट ने फैसला रखा सुरक्षित

जयपुर20 मिनट पहले
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पिछली सुनवाई में 100% फीस लेने के आदेश दिए थे। - Dainik Bhaskar
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पिछली सुनवाई में 100% फीस लेने के आदेश दिए थे।

स्कूलों की फीस वसूली मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मंगलवार को चली लंबी बहस के बाद कोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित रखा है। फैसला कब सुनाया जाएगा ये फिलहाल अभी तय नहीं हुआ है। करीब पांच घंटे तक चली इस सुनवाई में राज्य सरकार, निजी स्कूल व अभिभावकों की ओर से अपनी-अपनी दलीलें रखी गई।

आज हुई बहस में निजी स्कूलों की ओर से सीनियर एडवोकेट श्याम दीवान सहित अधिवक्ता प्रतीक कासलीवाल व अनुरूप सिंघवी ने पक्ष रखा। इसमें कहा कि जब अनिवार्य शिक्षा का कानून 2009 लागू है तो फिर राज्य सरकार को फीस एक्ट 2016 व 2017 लाने की क्या जरूरत थी। ऐसे में केवल आपदा प्रबंधन के तहत राज्य सरकार निजी स्कूलाें की फीस को तय नहीं कर सकती। राज्य सरकार की ओर से एएजी मनीष सिंघवी व सीनियर एडवोकेट देवदत्त कामथ ने बहस करते हुए कहा कि सरकार ने कोरोनाकाल की परिस्थतियों व आपदा प्रबंधन कानून के तहत हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के पालन में निजी स्कूलों की फीस तय की थी। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य सरकार को ऐसा आदेश पारित करने का अधिकार है। सरकार ने 28 अक्टूबर का फीस तय करने का आदेश हाईकोर्ट की ओर से गठित की गई कमेटी की सिफारिशों के बाद जारी किया है।

वहीं अभिभावकों की ओर से एडवोकेट सुनीत समदडिया ने कहा कि कोरोनाकाल में अधिकतर स्कूल पूरे सालभर नहीं चले। ऐसे में यदि शैक्षणिक सत्र 2019-20 की पूरी शत प्रतिशत फीस वसूली का आदेश दिया जाता है तो यह स्कूलों को लाभ कमाने के हक देने के समान होगा। इसलिए जब स्कूल चले ही नहीं हैं तो फिर अभिभावकों से सौ फीसदी फीस की वसूली क्यों की जाए। वहीं राज्य सरकार व सीएम आपदा प्रबंधन के तहत फीस तय कर सकते हैं। इन सभी दलीलों को सुनने के बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट की बैंच ने फैसला सुरक्षित रखते हुए आगामी दिनों में सुनाने का निर्णय किया।

गौरतलब है कि एसएलपी में निजी स्कूल संस्थानों ने राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट के 18 दिसंबर 2020 के उस आदेश को चुनौती दी है जिसमें निजी स्कूल संचालकों को राज्य सरकार के 28 अक्टूबर के आदेश की सिफारिशों के अनुसार फीस वसूल करने और राज्य सरकार के फीस तय करने के निर्णय में दखल देने से इंकार कर दिया था।

रिपोर्ट: संजीव शर्मा

