विवाद:मंदिर माफी की जमीन में फंसी काॅलाेनियाें के नियमन का फैसला एम्पावर्ड कमेटी पर

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • पीआरएन में जाेन स्तर पर निस्तारित नहीं हाे रहे 7 मामले सरकार के पास
  • तकनीकी पेच में फंसी 100 से अधिक काॅलाेनियां नियमन से बची हुई हैं

(इमरान खान). पृथ्वीराज नगर में बसी सैकड़ाें काॅलाेनियाें का नियमन तकनीकी उलझनाें में फंसा हुआ है। पीआरएन में बसी काॅलाेनियाें के नियमन के फैसले के बाद ज्यादातर काॅलाेनियाें का नियमन हाे चुका है लेकिन मंदिर माफी की जमीन और रिक्रिएशलन इश्यूू सहित 7 अलग-अलग तकनीकी पेच में फंसी 100 से अधिक काॅलाेनियां नियमन से बची हुई हैं।

इससे करीब पृथ्वीराज नगर में 10 से 15 हजार भूखंडधारी प्रभावित हाे रहे हैं। जेडीए ने पिछले माह ऐसे मामलों में नीतिगत निर्णय के लिए एम्पावर्ड कमेटी काे भेजने का फैसला लिया है। ऐसे में एम्पावर्ड कमेटी की हरी झंडी के बाद काॅलाेनियाें के नियमन का रास्ता खुलेगा।
पीआरएन में बाकी बची काॅलाेनियाें के नियमन में ये पेच अटके

1. पीआरएन में साेसायटियाें ने एक दर्जन से अधिक काॅलाेनियां मंदिर माफी की जमीन पर बसा दी। ऐसी जमीन पर बसी काॅलाेनियाें के नियमन के लिए महाअधिवक्ता से राय और परीक्षण के बाद ही फैसला हाेगा, फिलहाल मामला एम्पावर्ड काे भेजा जाएगा। 2. 63 काॅलाेनियां मास्टर प्लान-2011 के अनुसार रिक्रिएशनल यानी ओपन स्पेस, पार्क, स्टेडियम के प्रदर्शित लैंड यूज से प्रभावित हैं। चूंकि लैंड यूज काे लेकर हाईकाेर्ट ने आदेश पारित कर रखे हैं, ऐसे में राज्य सरकार ही ऐसी काॅलाेनियाें के नियमन पर फैसला करेगी। 3. खातेदाराें ने वर्ष 1999 से 2012 तक पंजीकृत और अपंजीकृत विक्रय पत्राें से भूखंड सृजित कर लिए और कुछ जमीनाें पर मकान भी बना लिए। सरकार ने ऐसे भूखंडाें काे नियमन याेजना में शामिल किया है लेकिन संबंधित साेसायटियाें ने ऐसी काॅलाेनियाें व भूखंडाें का रिकार्ड उपलब्ध नहीं करवाया है। 4. कई काॅलाेनियां ऐसी हैं जिनका कुछ हिस्सा पीआरएन में है लेकिन कुछ हिस्सा अन्य जाेन में है। ऐसे में पेच उलझा हुआ है कि 90ए की कार्यवाही किस जाेन द्वारा की जाए। 5. पीआरएन में साेसायटियाें काे 18 जनवरी 2017 तक रिकार्ड जमा करवाने की अंतिम तिथि दी गई थी लेकिन कई साेसायटियाें ने तय समय में रिकार्ड जमा नहीं करवाया, इन याेजनाओं का नियमन नहीं हुआ। रिकार्ड जमा करवाने की अंतिम तिथि में सरकार ने बदलाव नहीं किया था।

6.80 फीट या इससे चाैड़ी सड़क पर दाेनाें ओर साेसायटियाें ने आवासीय पट्टे जारी कर दिए, अब भूखंडधारी आवासीय के मुकाबले व्यवसायिक आवंटन शुल्क अधिक हाेने के हवाला देते हुए रिहायशी दर पर ही नियमन करने की मांग रहे हैं। इसमें दाे प्रकरण हैं पहला आवासीय निर्माण, दूसरा आवासीय पर मिश्रित उपयाेग के भूखंड। 7. पीआरएन में व्यवसायिक और संस्थानिक पट्टे देने का आदेश 29 जनवरी 2020 काे जारी हुआ। ऐसे में इस तारीख से पहले से अनुमाेदित याेजना में नियमन से बचे भूखंड धारियाें ने व्यवसायिक और संस्थानिक पट्टाें के लिए आवेदन कर रखा है लेकिन ऐसे प्रकरणाें में ब्याज दर कम करने की मांग काे लेकर भूखंड मालिकाें यूडीएच मंत्री काे आवेदन कर रखा है जाे विचारणीय है।

