निगम में बोर्ड बनाना प्रतिष्ठा का सवाल:नगर निगम जयपुर हेरिटेज का चुनाव खत्म, अब बाडे़बंदी कैसे की जाए इसकी तैयारी में जुटी भाजपा

जयपुर31 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम हेरिटेज का नया मुख्यालय होगा बड़ी चौपड़ में हवामहल के सामने स्थित यह हेरिटेज इमारत। यहां पहली बार नवनिर्वाचित महापौर ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर बने कमरा नंबर 101 में बैठेगा।
  • नगर निगम हैरिटेज प्रभारी विधायक वासुदेव देवनानी ने प्रत्याशियों के साथ की चर्चा
  • 3 नवंबर को होगी मतगणना, निगम में भाजपा का बोर्ड बनाना है प्रतिष्ठा का सवाल

जयपुर नगर निगम हेरिटेज के मतदान कल खत्म हो गए। चुनाव का परिणाम क्या रहेगा ये तो 3 नवंबर को मतपेटियां खुलने के बाद ही सामने आएगा। लेकिन भाजपा ने अभी से ही मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर चुनाव को लेकर रणनीति बनानी शुरू कर दी है। इसको लेकर नगर निगम हेरिटेज के प्रभारी विधायक वासुदेव देवनानी ने हेरिटेज क्षेत्र में आ रहे विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विधायक प्रत्याशियों से भी चर्चा की है।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक, भाजपा मुख्यालय के पास बने नगर निगम हेरिटेज के चुनाव कार्यालय पर शुक्रवार को देवनानी ने आदर्श नगर, हवामहल, सिविल लाइंस और किशनपोल क्षेत्र से विधानसभा का चुनाव लड़े प्रत्याशियों संग चर्चा की। इसमें मतगणना वाले दिन परिणाम आने के बाद जीते हुए प्रत्याशियों की बाडेबंदी करने पर चर्चा की।

सूत्रों का कहना है कि चुनाव में जीतने वाले निर्दलीयों व बागी प्रत्याशियों पर भी पूरी नजर रहेगी। बाडे़बंदी के लिए जगह क्या रहेगी। इस पर फिलहाल कोई निर्णय नहीं हुआ, संभावना है कि इन्हें गुजरात या हरियाणा राज्य में भी ले जाया जा सकता है।

भाजपा के लिए इस बार बोर्ड बनाना प्रतिष्ठा का सवाल

जनवरी 2019 में भी भाजपा को बाडे़बंदी में ढील देना भारी पड़ गया था। उस समय भाजपा से पार्षद रहे विष्णु लाटा बाडे़ बंदी के दौरान होटल की दीवार फांदकर निकलने में कामयाब हो गए थे। इसके बाद उन्होंने भाजपा से बागी होकर मेयर का चुनाव लड़ा था, जिसमें भाजपा को एक वोट से पटखनी मिली थी। उस समय नगर निगम जयपुर में भाजपा का बोर्ड था।

91 में से 63 पार्षद भाजपा के, 18 कांग्रेस के और 9 निर्दलीय। बावजूद इसके भाजपा प्रत्याशी मनोज भारद्वाज एक वोट से हार गए थे। लाटा को उस समय 45 और भारद्वाज को 44 वोट मिले थे। उस समय पार्टी की बहुत किरकिर हुई थी।

कार्यकर्ताओं को देंगे प्रशिक्षण

बाडे़बंदी की व्यवस्था देखने वाले और मतगणना में शामिल होने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रशिक्षण देने पर भी चर्चा की जा रही है। ताकि मतगणना और उसके बाद होने वाली बाडे़बंदी में कोई समस्याएं आए तो उससे कैसे निपटा जा सके।

