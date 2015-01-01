पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव प्रचार थमा:प्रथम चरण की वोटिंग कल, 65 पंचायत समितियों और जिला परिषद के लिए होंगे चुनाव

जयपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 23 नवंबर को सुबह 7.30 से सायं 5 बजे तक मतदान होगा
  • इलेक्ट्रोनिक एवं सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से चुनाव प्रचार करने पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध रहेगा

प्रदेश के 21 जिलों में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के प्रथम चरण के चुनाव के लिए चुनाव प्रचार शनिवार शाम 5 बजे थम गया। प्रथम चरण के लिए 23 नवंबर को सुबह 7.30 से सायं 5 बजे तक मतदान होगा।

चुनाव आयुक्त पीएस मेहरा ने बताया कि मतदान समाप्त होने के समय से 48 घंटे पूर्व की अवधि यानी 21 नवंबर, शनिवार शाम 5 बजे से राजनीतिक दल अथवा प्रत्याशियों द्वारा सार्वजनिक सभा आयोजित करने, जुलूस निकालने, सिनेमा, दूरदर्शन, इलेक्ट्रोनिक एवं सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से चुनाव प्रचार करने पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध रहेगा।

साथ ही संगीत-समारोह, नाट्य-अभिनय अथवा अन्य कोई मनोरंजन कार्यकम आयोजित कर चुनाव प्रचार नहीं किया जा सकेगा। चुनाव आयुक्त ने बताया कि अजमेर, बांसवाड़ा, बाड़मेर, भीलवाड़ा, बीकानेर, बूंदी, चित्तौड़गढ़, चूरू, डूंगरपुर, हनुमानगढ़, जैसलमेर, जालौर, झालावाड़, झुझूंनूं, नागौर, पाली, प्रतापगढ़, राजसमंद, सीकर, टोंक, और उदयपुर जिले की 65 पंचायत समितियों के 1310 सदस्यों और उनसे संबंधित जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए मतदान करवाया जाएगा।

