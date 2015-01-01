पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए ये कैसा युद्ध:मिलावटियों के मजे हैं- सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आने में ही सालों लग जाते हैं, फिर कोर्ट में केस चलता रहता है

जयपुर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खाद्य पदार्थों के 7483 केस की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है, किसी मिलावटिये को सजा नहीं हुई

प्रदेश भर में शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान भले ही चल रहा हो लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि दाेषियों को कई सालों तक सजा ही नहीं मिल पाती। हालात ऐसे हैं कि हजारों सैंपल की तो रिपोर्ट ही नहीं आई और मामले लंबित होते चले गए। अब जबकि कई सालों बाद तो इन सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आ पाती है और उसके बाद कोर्ट में याचिका दायर हो पाती है।

इस याचिका की तारीखें चलती रहती हैं और दशकों बाद दोषियों तक हाथ नहीं पहुंच पाते। यानि कि भले ही मिलावटियों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाए जाते हों लेकिन हकीकत में मिलावटियों के हौंसले शायद इसीलिए बुलंद हैं कि कार्रवाई के बाद भी उनका कुछ नहीं हो पाता।

अभी कई और साल लग जाएंगे : जिस तरह हर साल जांच रिपोर्ट की पेंडेंसी बढ़ रही है, उसके अनुसार 7483 की रिपोर्ट आने में ही करीब एक से दो साल लग जाएंगे। अब जबकि दीपावली पर रोज कार्रवाई हो रही हैं तो यह पेंडेंसी बढ़ना तय है। यानि कि इन मिलावटियों की रिपोर्ट आने में ही दो से तीन साल लग जाएंगे।
कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं : सूचनाओं पर विभागों की ओर से कार्रवाई की तो की जाती हैं और मिलावटी सामग्री फिंकवा दी जाती है। लेकिन जहां टीमें नहीं पहुंच पाती वहां कुछ भी नहीं हो पाता और मिलावटी मिठाइयां आमजन तक पहुंच जाती हैं। वहीं मौके पर भी ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं होने से मिलावटिए बेखौफ हैं।
^ खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट करने वालों के खिलाफ शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान चलाते रहते हैं। अभी भी चल रहा है। सैंपलिंग प्रोसेस, रिजल्ट में भी तेजी आई है। जो मामले पेडिंग चल रहे हैं, उनका भी निपटारा किया जा रहा है।
-डॉ. नरोत्तम शर्मा, सीएमएचओ

