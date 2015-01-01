पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  The Infamous Thief Who Was Imprisoned In The Jail Used To Cheat Petrol Pump Operators, Put Money In The Account Of Relatives

पुलिस कार्रवाई:जेल में बंद कुख्यात चोर एसपी बनकर करता था पेट्रोल पंप संचालकों से ठगी, रिश्तेदारों के खाते में डलवाता था रकम

जयपुर27 मिनट पहले
राजस्थान, एमपी के 25 से ज्यादा थानों में दर्ज है मुकदमें, जयपुर में पुलिस कस्टडी से एक साल पहले हुआ था फरार
  • जयपुर की रामनगरीय पुलिस ने चोरी के वाहन में नाकेबंदी के दौरान दबोचा

जयपुर की रामनगरीय थाना पुलिस ने एक कुख्यात वाहन चोर को पकड़ने में सफलता हासिल की है। ये चोर इतना शातिर और बदमाश था कि महज 24 साल की उम्र में ही उसके खिलाफ राजस्थान व मध्य प्रदेश के 25 से ज्यादा थानों में मुकदमें दर्ज है। एमपी में तो ये ठग जेल में रहते हुए पुलिस अधीक्षक बनकर पैट्रोल पंप संचालकों को फोन पर धमकाता था और उनसे ठगी करता था।

पुलिस उपायुक्त (उत्तर) डॉ. राहुल जैन ने बताया कि कुछ दिन पहले क्षेत्र से एक स्कोर्पिंयो गाड़ी चोरी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज हुई। उन्होने बताया कि रामनगरीय थाना में तैनात सिपाही राजेश चौधरी को मुखबीर से सूचना मिली थी चोरी की स्कोर्पियों जगतपुरा में आ रही है। इस पर पुलिस की टीम गठित कर नाकेबंदी की। नाकेबंदी में जब चोर रिंकू उर्फ प्रवीण (24) निवासी महवा जिला दौसा को रोका और पूछताछ की तो वह स्कोर्पियों को छोड़कर भागने लगा। इसी दौरान वहां मौजूद पुलिस की टीम ने उसे पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद चोर से पूछताछ की तो उसने पिछले एक माह के अंदर ही एक जीप, एक स्कोर्पियों और तीन मोटरसाईकिल अलग-अलग थानों से चोरी करने की बात कबूली। चोरी के सभी वाहनों को बरामद भी कर लिया।

खुलासा हुआ तो चौंक गई पुलिस की टीम
पुलिस ने जब चोर रिंकू का रिकॉर्ड खंगाला तो देखकर सभी दंग रह गए। उसके खिलाफ राजस्थान के जयपुर, अलवर, भरतपुर, बीकानेर के लगभग 27 थानों और मध्यप्रदेश के शिवपुरी और उत्तर प्रदेश के जीआरपी थानों में मुकदमें दर्ज है। एमपी में तो शिवपुरी जिले के कोलारस थाने में ठगी के मामले में जेल भी गया था। जेल में रहते हुए इस चोर ने एमपी के ही कुद पेट्रोल पंप संचालकों को पुलिस अधीक्षक बनकर फोन पर धमकाया और अपने रिश्तेदारों के खातों में पैसे डलवाये। इन मामलों के चलते एमपी पुलिस ने इस पर 5 हजार रुपए का इनाम भी घोषित कर रखा है।

एक साल पहले पुलिस कस्टडी से भागा
साल 2019 में जयपुर पुलिस ने इसे पहले भी पकड़ा था। तब इस चोर को दिसम्बर में एमपी की एक न्यायालय में पेशी पर ले जाया जा रहा था। उस दौरान इस बदमाश ने जयपुर पुलिस के चालानी गार्ड को चकमा देकर और हथकड़ी तोड़कर चलती ट्रेन से कूदकर फरार हो गया था।

तिजारा में पुलिस पर की थी फायरिंग
पुलिस से मिली सूचना के मुताबिक शातिर चोर साल 2011 से वाहन चोरी, ठगी के मामले करते आ रहा है। साल 2014 में अलवर जिले के तिजारा में एक राजनेता की गाड़ी चोरी की थी। चोरी के वाहन को ले जाते समय जब पुलिस ने नाकेबंदी में रोका तब इसने पुलिस पर ही फायरिंग कर दी थी।

