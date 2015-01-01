पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  • The Mayor Reached The Call Center, Made A Cross check Call, The Handiwork Of The Corporation Employees, Called The Animal Manager And Said That You Are Getting APO.

शिकायत पर एक्शन:कॉल सेंटर से मेयर ने किया क्रॉस चैक फोन, सामने आई निगम कर्मचारियों की करतूत, पशु प्रबंधक को मौके पर एपीओ किया

जयपुर28 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम में शनिवार को छुट्‌टी के दिन कॉल सेंटर पर पहुंची मेयर सौम्या गुर्जर ने जब क्रॉस चैक के लिए कॉल किया तो निगम कर्मचारियों की करतूत सामने आई। मरे हुए पशुओं को उठाने के नाम पर पैसे वसूलने के एक मामले में मेयर ने फोन पर ही पशु प्रबंधक को एपीओ करने का फरमान सुना दिया।

हुआ यूं कि मेयर को अक्सर शिकायतें मिलती थी कि लोग अपनी शिकायतों को कॉल सेंटर पर दर्ज तो करवा देते है, लेकिन उनका निस्तारण नहीं होता। जबकि नगर निगम के रेकॉर्ड में शिकायत का डिस्पोजल होना बताया जाता है। इसे ही चैक करने आज मेयर निगम के कॉल सेंटर पहुंच गई। जहां उन्होने वार्ड 68 मानसरोवर से दर्ज हुई एक मृत पशु को उठाने की शिकायत करने वाले को फोन किया। फोन पर उन्होने पूछा कि क्या आपकी दर्ज की गई शिकायत का निस्तारण हुआ।

इस पर व्यक्ति ने बताया कि शिकायत तो दूर हो गई, लेकिन इस काम के लिए निगम कर्मचारियों ने उससे 700 रुपए ले लिए। शिकायतकार्ता की यही बात सुनकर एक बार मेयर भी दंग रह गई। इस पर उन्होने मौके से ही पशु प्रबंधक हरेन्द्र सिंह चिराणा को फोन लगाया और कहा कि आपकी शिकायत आ रही, आपकी जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि लोगों के काम हो। इस मामले में चिराणा सफाई देते रहे, लेकिन मेयर ने एक नहीं सुनी और फोन पर ही उन्हे एपीओ करने का फरमान सुना दिया।

4 हजार से ज्यादा शिकायतों की पड़ी है पेंडेंसी
मेयर इस मौके पर दर्ज शिकायतों का रेकॉर्ड देखा तो उसमें 4 हजार से ज्यादा शिकायतें लंबित मिली। इस पर मेयर ने उन शिकायतों का जल्द से जल्द निस्तारण करने के लिए कहा। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा शिकायतें सफाई, डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण को लेकर थी।

