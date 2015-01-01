पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:14 शहराें में न्यूनतम पारा 150 से नीचे, माउंट आबू में सबसे कम 4 डिग्री

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
कई शहराें में रात का पारा सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम दर्ज हुआ
  • माैसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले दाे तीन में दिन-रात का पारे में हल्की गिरावट जारी रहेगी।
  • स्मॉग सीजन में एक्सपर्ट्स की सलाह है- इन दिनों माॅर्निंग वाॅक से परहेज रखें

प्रदेश में एक फिर बार सर्दी बढ़ने से पारा लुढ़कने लगा है। बीते रात 14 शहराें में न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस से नीचे आ गया। माउंट आबू सबसे ठंडा स्थान यहां बीती रात पारा 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड हुआ। कई शहराें में रात का पारा सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम दर्ज हुआ।

राजधानी जयपुर में न्यूनतम तापमान एक डिग्री गिरकर बीती 14.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। सुबह के दाैरान हल्के बादल भी छाए और प्रदूषण का लेवल भी बढ़ा हुआ मिला। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले दाे तीन में दिन-रात का पारे में हल्की गिरावट जारी रहेगी।

जयपुर पर प्रदूषण का पर्दा

100 से अधिक एक्यूआई लेवल खतरनाक माना जाता है। जयपुर रेड जोन में
सबसे खतरनाक 324 आदर्श नगर, 299 कमिश्नरेट, 293 शास्त्रीनगर

मॉर्निंग वॉक बंद कर दें, मास्क जरूर पहनें
स्मॉग सीजन में एक्सपर्ट्स की सलाह है- इन दिनों माॅर्निंग वाॅक से परहेज रखें। बुजुर्गों को घर से बाहर न निकलने की सलाह। घर में रहकर ही हल्का व्यायाम और याेग करें। प्रदूषण के साथ काेराेना संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ा है। मास्क जरूर पहनें।

