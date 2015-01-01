पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • The Most Experienced Inspector Commissioner Took In His Team, On The Basis Of Performance, 52 Police Stations Were Changed In 60.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

119 इंस्पेक्टरों के तबादले:सबसे ज्यादा अनुभवी इंस्पेक्टराें काे कमिश्नर ने अपनी टीम में लिया, परफाॅर्मेंस के आधार पर 60 में 52 थाना प्रभारी बदले

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • थानाें में बेहतर परफाॅर्मेंस देने वाले टाॅप चार काे जिला स्पेशल टीम प्रभारी की जिम्मेदारी दी

पुलिस कमिश्नर आनंद श्रीवास्तव ने थाना प्रभारियाें की परफाेरमेंस के आधार पर 60 में से 52 थाना प्रभारियाें काे बदल दिया है। कमिश्नरेट में बेहतर परफाेरमेंस देने वाले टाॅप चार थाना प्रभारियाें काे कमिश्नर ने थाने से हटाकर अपनी स्पेशल टीम में शामिल किया है। यह टीम कमिश्नरेट में कहीं भी किसी भी तरह की कार्रवाई कर सकती है। इनके बाद के टाॅप चार थाना प्रभारियाें काे चाराें डीसीपी की स्पेशल टीम प्रभारी बनाया है। हाल ही में कमिश्नर की ओर से कराए गए डिकाॅय के बाद राडार पर आए चाकसू, शिवदासपुरा व भांकराेटा, मुहाना थाना प्रभारियाें काे हटा दिया है।

पुलिस कमिश्नर ने इंस्पेक्टर रविन्द्र प्रताप सिंह, खलील अहमद, पन्नालाल मीणा और इंद्राज मराेड़िया काे अपनी कमिश्नरेट की स्पेशल टीम में लिया है। रविन्द्र प्रताप हरमाड़ा, खलील शिप्रापथ, पन्नालाल डीएसटी ईस्ट में लगे थे। इंद्राज मराेडिया निर्वाचन आयाेग की पाॅलिसी के दायरे में आने से कुछ दिनाें पहले ही शिवदासपुरा से पुलिस लाइन में भेज दिए गए थे। चाराें इंस्पेक्टर जयपुर कमिश्नरेट में सबसे ज्यादा अनुभवी है। अपराध की जानकारी और माफियाओं पर इनकी अच्छी पकड़ है। जिसके चलते इनकाे स्पेशल टीम में लिया है।

चार बड़े थाने संभाल रहे थे, अब जिले पर रखेंगे निगरानी
प्रताप नगर थाना प्रभारी पुरुषाेत्तम महरिया, करधनी थाना प्रभारी रामकिशन विश्नाेई, कानाेता थाना प्रभारी नरेन्द्र कुमार खींचड़ तथा मुरलीपुरा थाना प्रभारी रामवतार ताखर काे जिला स्पेशल टीम में लगाया है। महेरिया डीएसटी उत्तर, विश्नाेई डीएसटी दक्षिण, नरेन्द्र कुमार डीएसटी पूर्व तथा रामवतार डीएसटी पश्चिम की जिम्मेदारी संभालेंगे। चाराें इंस्पेक्टर पूरे जिले में अपराधाें पर अंकुश रखेंगे। कानाेता थाना प्रभारी नरेन्द्र काे पूरे ईस्ट जिले पर नजर रखने की जिम्मेदारी मिली है।

साइबर अपराध पर अंकुश को 4 यूनिट गठित कर लगाए इंस्पेक्टर
शहर के चाराें जिलाें में 4नई यूनिट गठित कर इंस्पेक्टराें काे साइबर अपराध अनुसंधान ईकाई में लगाया है। एक इंस्पेक्टर पहले से ही क्राइम ब्रांच के अधीन साइबर थाने में लगे हैं। इंस्पेक्टर संग्राम सिंह भाटी काे साइबर अपराध अनुसंधान इकाई दक्षिण, जितेन्द्र कुमार गंगवानी काे पूर्व, संजय गाेदारा काे वेस्ट तथा जयप्रकाश पूनिया काे साइबर अपराध अनुसंधान इकाई उत्तर की जिम्मेदारी दी है। इंस्पेक्टर गंगवानी ने पीएचक्यू क्राइम ब्रांच में रहते हुए कई बेहतरीन कार्रवाईयां की थी।

चार थानाें की कमान महिला एसएचओ काे

कमिश्नरेट के चार थानों की कमान महिला एसएचओ को दी गई है। जिनमें रसाली मीणा को थानाधिकारी महिला थाना उत्तर, राजबाला वर्मा को महिला थाना पूर्व, गुंजन वर्मा को सिंधीकैंप, संतरा मीणा को महिला थाना पश्चिम लगाया गया है।

ये अभय कमांड सेंटर से रखेंगे नजर
हाल ही में सब इंस्पेक्टर से इंस्पेक्टर बनी शैफाली सांखला, अमृता सिंह, एकता राज, महेशचंद जोशी, राजकुमार शर्मा को अभय कमांड सेंटर में लगाया गया है।

मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच की तर्ज पर सीएसटी, डीएसटी व क्राइम ब्रांच डवलप कर रहे
अतिरिक्त पुलिस कमिश्नर अजय पाल लांबा का कहना है कि संगठित अपराधाें पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए सीएसटी और डीएसटी में अनुभवी इंस्पेक्टर्स काे लिया गया है। मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच की तर्ज पर जयपुर क्राइम ब्रांच काे डवलप कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें