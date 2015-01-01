पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:संक्रमण की रफ्तार हुई कम, दिसंबर में अब तक रिकवरी रेट में 6 फीसदी की ग्रोथ, आज 1122 नये मरीज मिले

जयपुर38 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में आज कोरोना के 255 नये मरीज आए हैं, जबकि इस बीमारी से आज 2 जनों की जान भी चली गई।

प्रदेश में कोरोना का असर धीरे-धीरे कम होता जा रहा है। इस माह दिसंबर में रिकवरी रेट 6 फीसदी बढ़कर 94 प्रतिशत से ऊपर चली गई। कोरोना केसों की बात करें तो आज प्रदेश में 1122 नये मरीज मिले हैं। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा जयपुर में 255 मरीज हैं। वहीं आज कोरोना से 11 लोगों की जान चली गई, जिसके बाद प्रदेश में कोरोना से मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 2598 पर पहुंच गया।

8 शहरों में है 64 फीसदी मरीज मिले
प्रदेश 33 जिलों में से 8 जिले अभी हॉट स्पॉट सेंटर बने हुए है, जहां मरीजों की संख्या अब तक 10 हजार से ऊपर जा चुकी हैं। इसमें जयपुर,जोधपुर के अलावा कोटा, अलवर, बीकानेर, अजमेर, उदयपुर और पाली जिला हैं। इन सभी आठ शहरों में प्रदेश के कुल मरीजों की संख्या का 64 फीसदी मरीज मिले हैं। प्रदेश में वर्तमान में 2 लाख 95 हजार 953 मरीज मिले है, जबकि इन आठ शहरों में कुल 1 लाख 91 हजार 672 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं।

आज इन शहरों में मिले इतने मरीज
जोधपुर 101, कोटा 92, उदयपुर 55, अजमेर 45, अलवर 46, बांसवाड़ा 19, बारां 37, बाड़मेर 10, भरतपुर 35, भीलवाड़ा 61, बीकानेर, बूंदी में 18-18, चित्तौड़गढ़ 20, चूरू 15, डूंगरपुर 25, जालौर 30, झुंझुनूं 13, करौली 16, नागौर, राजसमंद 25-25, पाली 35, सवाई माधोपुर 21, सीकर 26, सिरोही 24 और टोंक में 15 नये मरीज आए हैं। इनके अलावा प्रतापगढ़ में 3, धौलपुर, झालावाड़ में 4-4, दौसा में 5, गंगानगर में 8 और हनुमानगढ़ में 9 नये मरीज मिले हैं।

