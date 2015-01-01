पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापौर चुनाव 2020:जयपुर के दोनों नगर निगम की कल होगी तस्वीर साफ

जयपुर24 मिनट पहले
महापौर के लिए चुनाव 10 नवंबर को सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक होंगे।
  • शहर में कौन बनेगा मेयर और किस पार्टी की बनेगी सरकार, दोपहर 3 बजे आ जाएगा परिणाम

जयपुर में बने दो नगर निगम में कौन पहली बार मेयर बनेगा ये 10 नवंबर दोपहर 3 बजे तक पता चल जाएगा। मेयर के निर्वाचन के लिए वोटिंग मंगलवार सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक वोटिंग होगी। लेकिन इन चुनावों में गड़बड़ी की आशंका होने का भय भाजपा को सताने लगा है। इसके चलते भाजपा के पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ने राज्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त को एक ज्ञापन सौंपकर मतदान स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष करवाने की मांग की है।

मेयर बनने की बात करें तो जयपुर ग्रेटर से भाजपा की सौम्या गुर्जर और हैरिटेज से कांग्रेस की मुनेश गुर्जर का जीतना लगभग तय माना जा रहा है। इसके पीछे कारण बहुमत के जादुई आंकड़ा पार्टियों के पास होना है। ग्रेटर की बात करें तो यहां 150 वार्डो में से भाजपा के पास स्पष्ट बहुमत से अधिक 88 पार्षद है, जबकि कांग्रेस के पास 49 और निर्दलीय 13 पार्षद। इन निर्दलीयों में से कांग्रेस लगभग 6 पार्षद अपने पास होने का दावा करती है। ऐसी स्थिति में भी भाजपा को यहां कोई डर नहीं है। वहीं हैरिटेज की बात करें तो यहां 100 में से भाजपा के पास 42, कांग्रेस के पास 47 और 11 निर्दलीय है। यहां कांग्रेस अपने साथ 9 निर्दलीय अपने पास होने का दावा कर रही है। इस तरह कांग्रेस के पास यहां बहुमत के आंकड़े 51 से 5 पार्षद अधिक हो गए। इसे देखते हुए यहां कांग्रेस की जीत की संभावना प्रबल दिख रही है।

इनके बीच है मुकाबला
हैरिटेज: मुनेश गुर्जर (कांग्रेस) बनाम कुसुम यादव (भाजपा)
ग्रेटर: दिव्या सिंह (कांग्रेस) बनाम सौम्या गुर्जर (भाजपा)

गड़बड़ी की आशंका के चलते आयुक्त को दिया ज्ञापन
भाजपा के पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अरूण चतुर्वेदी और भाजपा विधि प्रकोष्ठ के प्रदेश संयोजक सुरेन्द्र सिंह नरूका ने चुनावों में गड़बड़ी होने की आशंका जताते हुए राज्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त को ज्ञापन सौंपा है। इसमें उन्होने सत्तारूढ़ कांग्रेस पर सरकारी मशीनरी का दुरूपयोग करके निर्दलीय व अन्य दल के पार्षदों को डरा-धमकाकर अपने पक्ष में मतदान करने की आशंका व्यक्त की है। लिहाजा उन्होने आयुक्त से तीनों जिलों के सभी 6 नगर निगमों में स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष मतदान करवाने की अपील की है। ऐसे में उन्होने मतदान कर्मियों के अलावा किसी भी अन्य अधिकारी-कर्मचारी, मंत्री, नेता या अन्य अनजान व्यक्ति को मतदान केन्द्र से 200 मीटर दायरे में न रहे, ऐसी व्यवस्था करने की मांग की है।

होटल में बाड़ेबंदी के दौरान मॉक पोलिंग करते जयपुर नगर निगम ग्रेटर से जीते कांग्रेस के पार्षद।
कांग्रेस ने करवाई मॉक पोलिंग
कांग्रेस ने रविवार को हैरिटेज के पार्षदों का चुनाव प्रशिक्षण करवाने के बाद सोमवार को ग्रेटर के पार्षदों को ट्रेनिंग दी। इसके लिए होटल में ही मॉक पोलिंग करवाई गई। इसके बाद सभी पार्षदों को अपने क्षेत्र में कैसे काम करना है, नगर निगम में कैसे अपनी बात रखनी है इत्यादि विषय पर जानकारी दी गई। इधर भाजपा की ओर से भी पार्षदों को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। ग्रेटर क्षेत्र के विधायकों ने चौंमू पैलेस जाकर पार्षदों से मुलाकात की और उनको चुनाव संबंधि आवश्यक अनुभव साझा किए।

जयपुर में अब तक ये रहे मेयर

- मोहन लाल गुप्ता (1994-1999)

- निर्मला वर्मा व शील धाबाई (1999-2004)
1999 में भाजपा ने निर्मला वर्मा को मेयर बनाया। मेयर के कार्यकाल के दौरान ही वर्मा की मौत हो गई। जिसके बाद उनकी जगह शील धाबाई को जयपुर मेयर चुना।

- अशोक परनामी व पंकज जोशी (2004-2009)
अशोक परनामी 2004 से 2008 तक जयपुर के मेयर रहे। आदर्शनगर से परनामी के विधायक निर्वाचित होने के तत्कालीन डिप्टी मेयर पंकज जोशी को जयपुर को मेयर चुना गया।

- ज्योति खंडेलवाल (2009-2014)
2009 में पहली मेयर के प्रत्यक्ष चुनाव हुए, जिसमें कांग्रेस की ज्योति खंडेलवाल को जनता ने सीधे मेयर के रूप में चुना।

- निर्मल नाहटा, अशोक लाहोटी व विष्णु लाटा (2014-2019)
2014 में हुए चुनाव के बाद भाजपा के निर्मल नाहटा जयपुर के सातवें मेयर निर्वाचित हुए। अंदरूनी राजनीति के चलते दिसंबर 2016 में नाहटा को मेयर पद से हटाकर अशोक लाहोटी को मेयर बना दिया। वर्ष 2018 में सांगानेर से विधायक निर्वाचित होने के बाद लाहोटी ने मेयर पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। इसके बाद जनवरी 2019 में भाजपा से बागी होकर चुनाव लडे़ विष्णु लाटा कांग्रेस के सहयोग से जयपुर के मेयर बने।

