प्रदेश में फिर खिली सर्दी:आबू में -4.6° 15 साल का रिकॉर्ड टूटा, आज व कल भी रहेगी शीतलहर, 15 शहरों में पारा 6 डिग्री से भी कम

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश में शुक्रवार को सर्दी का ऐसा कहर बरपा कि माउंट आबू में पारा 15 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ते हुए माइनस 4.6 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। आबू में 15 साल में पहली बार जनवरी में पारा माइनस 4.6 डिग्री पहुंचा है। यह सीजन में प्रदेश में सबसे कम पारा है। इससे पहले आबू में लगातार दो दिन से पारा माइनस 3 पर था। फतेहपुर में भी पारा माइनस 1.6 डिग्री रहा। प्रदेश के 15 शहरों का पारा 6 डिग्री से कम रहा। जयपुर में रात के पारे में मामूली बढ़ोतरी हुई और यह 6.8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया।

सर्दी का असर शनिवार और रविवार को भी रहेगा। इसके बाद राहत के आसार हैं।

फतेहपुर भी माइनस में

माउंट आबू -4.6

फतेहपुर -1.6

सीकर 1.5

चूरू 1.7

भीलवाड़ा 2.6

पिलानी 2.9

जयपुर‌ 6.8

चित्तौड़गढ़ 3.1

उदयपुर 4.6

वनस्थली 5.4

