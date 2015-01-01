पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बीते 10 साल में नवंबर की तीसरी सबसे सर्द रात

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजधानी जयपुर में शनिवार रात 10 साल की नवंबर महीने में तीसरी सबसे सर्द रात रही। न्यूनतम तापमान 1.7 डिग्री लुढ़ककर 9.9 डिग्री पर आ गया। इतनी गिरावट नवंबर में 2010 और 2014 में हुई थी। इधर, माउंट आबू 1 डिग्री सेल्सियस के साथ प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा रहा। माैसम विभाग ने 24 घंटे में तापमान में काेई परिवर्तन हाेने की संभावना जताई है। पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ के चलते 25 नवंबर से हल्के बादल छाए रहने के आसार हैं। माउंट आबू में 1.0, चूरू 5.0, सीकर-5.5, भीलवाड़ा-6.5, पिलानी 6.6, चित्ताैडगढ़-7.4, श्रीगंगानगर 8.4, अजमेर-8.9 और जयपुर-9.9 डिग्री पारा रहा।

