पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हेलमेट से बच गई जिन्दगी:सिर के ऊपर से गुजर गया ट्रक, हेलमेट था इसलिए बच गई जिंदगी

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
क्षतिग्रस्त बाइक
  • हेलमेट जरूरी है, ताकि बची रहे जिंदगी के साथ परिवार की खुशियां; बिना हेलमेट या लॉ क्वालिटी हेलमेट के साथ बाइक चलाना है जानलेवा

(विष्णु शर्मा). गुलाबीनगर में एक सड़क हादसे में हेलमेट ने एक युवक की जान बचा ली। तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने सर्विस लेन पर एक बाइक सवार को टक्कर मारी और ट्रक का पिछला टायर बाइक व चालक के सिर के ऊपर से निकल गया। वहां मौजूद जिस राहगीर ने यह माजरा देखा, उसे लगा कि बाइक सवार जिंदा नहीं बचा होगा। ट्रक ड्राइवर भी ट्रक को छोड़कर भाग गया। लेकिन बाइक चालक कुछ ही सैकंड में ही उठ खड़ा हुआ।

उसके हेलमेट के टुकड़े हो गए थे। बाइक भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई थी। लेकिन बाइक चालक सलामत था। एक हाथ में फ्रैक्चर होने के कारणा तीन दिन अस्पताल में उपचार के बाद बाइक सवार रविवार शाम को घर पहुंचा। दैनिक भास्कर संवाददाता ने शाकंभरी कॉलोनी, फुलेरा के रहने वाले 41 वर्षीय बाइक चालक दिनेश शर्मा से जानी आपबीती

घटना 10 दिसंबर की, फुलेरा के दिनेश शर्मा की आपबीती; ट्रक ड्राइवर ने सोचा-मैं मर गया और वह भाग गया

दिनेश ने कहा, मैं एक रियल एस्टेट कंपनी में मैनेजर हूं। 10 दिसंबर की शाम को भांकरोटा के लिए रवाना हुआ था। मैं बाइक पर था। मेरे पीछे एक कार में मेरे साले राहुल मिश्रा और उनके परिचित अनिल आ रहे थे। मैं गांधी पथ से अजमेर हाइवे पुलिया पर चढ़ने के लिए सर्विस रोड पर आया। तभी 14 नंबर की तरफ से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने बाइक को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी।

ट्रक का आगे का टायर मेरे बाएं हाथ पर होकर निकला। ट्रक का पिछला टायर बाइक को कुचलते हुए उनके सिर से निकल गया। ट्रक ड्राइवर ने सोचा, मैं मर गया और भाग गया। मैंने मजबूत हेलमेट पहन रखा था। उसकी क्लिप (डोरी) भी बांध रखी थी। ट्रक का टायर चढ़ने से हेलमेट के टुकड़े हो गए, लेकिन मेरा सिर बच गया। मैं बेहोश नहीं हुआ और ट्रक के गुजरते ही तुरंत खड़ा हो गया। भीड़ ने मुझे घेर लिया। तब मेरा बायां हाथ काम नहीं कर रहा था। वह फ्रेक्चर हो चुका था।

दूर होने के कारण हादसा नहीं साले राहुल

दिनेश के साले राहुल मिश्रा कुछ दूर होने के कारण हादसा नहीं देख सके। उन्हाेंने कहा, जब हमारी कार वहां पहुंची ताे कुछ लाेग दौड़कर ट्रक की तरफ भागते हुए नजर आए। वहां मौजूद राहगीरों ने बताया कि ट्रक का टायर दिनेश के सिर से होकर गुजर गया है। राहुल ने तुरंत अपनी कार से जीजा दिनेश को एक निजी अस्पताल पहुंचाया। वहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद एक अन्य निजी अस्पताल में रैफर कर दिया। घटना की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंचे दुर्घटना थाना पश्चिम के हैड कांस्टेबल रविंद्र ने बताया कि टक्कर मारने वाले ट्रक को जब्त कर चालक के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें