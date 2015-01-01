पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑडी कार से हादसा:रोड इंजीनीयरिंग में कोई खामी नहीं, वाहन ओवर स्पीड से चलाने पर हादसे तो होंगे

जयपुर13 मिनट पहले
एलीवेटेड रोड पर लगा साइनेज।
  • जेडीए इंजीनीयरों ने ओवर स्पीड को बताया हादसे का कारण

जयपुर में शुक्रवार को ऑडी कार से एलीवेटेड रोड पर हुए हादसे के बाद रोड इंजीनीयरिंग पर उठे सवाल को जयपुर विकास प्राधिकरण (जेडीए) ने सिरे से खारिज कर दिया। जेडीए के इंजीनीयरों का कहना है कि एलीवेटेड रोड का निर्माण तकनीकी रूप से पूरी तरह ठीक है। इसमें किसी तरह से रोड इंजीनीयरिंग की कोई खामी नहीं है। साथ ही उन्होने कहा कि यहां होने वाले हादसों का प्रमुख कारण वाहन चालकों की ओवरस्पीड को बताया। उनका कहना है कि एलीवेटेड रोड पर बने शार्पकर्व को देखते हुए यहां वाहनों की अधिकतम स्पीड 50 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा निर्धारित कर रखी है। इसके लिए बकायदा एलीवेटेड रोड पर जगह-जगह साइनेज भी लगा रखे है। शार्पकर्व (ज्यादा घुमाव वाले एरिया) पर जगह-जगह रम्बल स्ट्रीप (वाहन चालक को अलर्ट करने के लिए) बना रखे है। उसके बाद भी अगर वाहन चालक ज्यादा स्पीड से वाहन चलाएगा तो दुर्घटना का खतरा रहेगा ही।

टर्निंग रेडियस पर जगह कम इसलिए हादसे
इधर जेडीए से रिटायर्ड हुए अतिरिक्त मुख्य अभियंता अरविंद आर्य ने बताया कि एलीवेडेट रोड पर बने मोड़ पर कुछ तकनीकी खामियां है, जो दुर्घटना का एक कारण हो सकता है। यहां टर्निंग रेडियस पर जितना स्पेस होना चाहिए उतना शायद उतना नहीं है, ऐसी स्थित में वाहन चालक जब तेज आता है तो वह कई बार असंतुलित हो जाता है। हालांकि उन्होने एलीवेटेड रोड पर ओवरस्पीड से वाहन चलाने को भी दुर्घटना का एक अहम कारण बताया है।

एसएमएस अस्पताल के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ता
प्रदर्शन कर मुआवजा देने की मांग
हादसे के मारे गए युवक के परिजनों को न्याय दिलाने की मांग भी उठने लगी। इसको लेकर शनिवार को अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद (एबीवीपी) ने एसएमएस अस्पताल मोर्चरी के सामने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया, जहां उन्हे पुलिस ने शांतिभंग में गिरफ्तार कर लिया। एबीवीपी प्रदेश मंत्री होशियार मीणा के नेतृत्व में प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों ने मृतक के परिजन में से किसी एक को सरकारी नौकरी देने, एक करोड़ रुपए मुआवजा, एक्सीडेंट करने वालों के खिलाफ हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज हो और उनकी तुरंत गिरफ्तारी की मांग की है। इधर प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अभिषेक चौधरी के नेतृत्व में पुलिस महानिदेशक के नाम एडिशनल एसपी मनोज चौधरी को ज्ञापन सौंपा। एनएसयूआई प्रवक्ता रमेश भाटी ने बताया कि- एनएसयूआई ने मांग की है कि दोषियों के विरुद्ध कड़ी से कड़ी कार्यवाही करें तथा पीड़ित परिवार को आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान की जाए । एनएसयूआई संगठन की ओर से भी 51000 की आर्थिक सहायता पीड़ित परिवार को देने की भी बात कही।

