पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पानी की परेशानी:6 नवंबर को जयपुर के कई क्षेत्रों में नहीं होगी पेयजल सप्लाई

जयपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पम्प हाउस पर मेंटेनेंस का कार्य करने के कारण लिया जाएगा शटडाउन।

राजधानी जयपुर में 6 नवंबर को शहर के कई इलाको में पेयजल सप्लाई बाधित रहेगी। पेयजल सप्लाई बाधित होने के पीछे कारण जवाहर सर्किल स्थित बीसलपुर परियोजना के पम्प हाउस पर मेंटेनेंस का कार्य करना है। इस काम के कारण सुबह 10 से शाम 8 बजे तक शटडाउन लिया जाएगा। जन स्वास्थ्य एवं अभियांत्रिकी विभाग (पीएचईडी) से जारी आदेशों के मुताबिक इस शटडाउन के कारण 6 नवंबर को सेंट्रल फीडर से क्षेत्रों में जहां शाम को पेयजल सप्लाई होता है वह बाधित रहेगा।

इन क्षेत्रों में बाधित रहेगी पेयजल सप्लाई
पीएचईडी से जारी आदेशों के मुताबिक सेंट्रल फीडर से मालवीय नगर, दुर्गापुरा, गांधी नगर, महेश नगर, बरकत नगर, सिविल लाईन्स, शांतिनगर, ब्रह्मपुरी, बनीपार्क, गोपालबाड़ी, शास्त्री नगर, वीकेआई, विद्याधर नगर, मुरलीपुरा, जगतपुरा, खो-नागोरियान, चारदीवारी का एरिया जुड़ा है। इन एरिया में भी अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में अलग-अलग समय (सुबह एवं शाम) पानी सप्लाई होता है। जिन क्षेत्रों में शाम को पानी की सप्लाई होती है, वहां पेयजल सप्लाई बाधित रहेगी। जबकि जिन एरिया में सुबह पानी की सप्लाई की जाती है, वहां कोई परेशानी नहीं होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 12 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें