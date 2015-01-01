पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जलाने के वक्त बोले थे- सभी घरवालों को जला दो

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ये पाप के भागीदार जिन्हें सही राह दिखानी थी, वे खुद शामिल, आरोपी का पिता कन्हैया लाल (70), भाई मनमोहन (40) और रमेशचंद (35) बाएं।
  • मुख्य आरोपी कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के कारण आरयूएचएस में शिफ्ट
  • कोतवाली इलाके में दीपावली की संध्या पर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता पर पेट्रोल डालकर दीपक से आग लगा दी थी
  • 70% जली पीड़िता अस्पताल में जिंदगी-मौत से लड़ रही है बचाने आई 12 साल की बेटी डरी हुई है

कोतवाली इलाके में दीपावली की संध्या पर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता पर पेट्रोल डालकर जलाने के आरोप में पकड़े गए मुख्य आरोपी लेखराज की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद चिकित्सकों ने उसे प्रताप नगर स्थित आरयूएचएस शिफ्ट कर दिया। पुलिस की प्राथमिक जांच में सामने आया कि मौके पर पहुंचे मुख्य आरोपी के परिजन वहां बोले की पीड़िता के सभी घरवालों को जला दो। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने मिलकर पीड़िता को आग के हवाले कर दिया था। पीड़िता अस्पताल में भर्ती है।

थानाधिकारी यशवंत सिंह ने बताया कि प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि आरोपी के दो भाई और पिता वहां पर बोले की पीड़िता के सभी घरवालों को आग लगा दो। पकड़े गए आरोपी 18 नवम्बर तक पुलिस रिमांड पर चल रहे है। जिनसे इस संबंंध में पूछताछ की जा रही है। गौरतलब है कि दीपावली की संध्या पर दीपक जलाते समय कोतवाली इलाके में लेखराज व उसके पिता कन्हैयालाल, भाई मनमोहन व रमेशचंद ने दुष्कर्म पीड़िता पर पेट्रोल छिड़ककर आग लगा दी।

जैसी करनी-वैसी भरनी, खुद भी 30% तक जला है मुख्य आरोपी लेखराज (28)।
जैसी करनी-वैसी भरनी, खुद भी 30% तक जला है मुख्य आरोपी लेखराज (28)।

मुख्य आरोपी को दुबारा रिमांड पर लिया जाएगा
थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि मुख्य आरोपी की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के कारण पूछताछ नही हो पाई। इसलिए रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने के बाद पूछताछ के लिए दुबारा रिमांड पर लिया जायेगा। पूछताछ में ही सामने आयेगा की आरोपी ने 7 माह तक फरारी कहां-कहां रहकर काटी है।
24 अप्रैल को किया था रेप, फिर ब्लैकमेल किया
आरोपी के खिलाफ 24 अप्रैल को पीड़िता ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई कि करीब डेढ़ साल पहले आरोपी पीड़िता के घर आना-जाना था। इसलिए एक दिन कोल्डड्रिंक में नशीला पदार्थ पिलाकर दुष्कर्म कर दिया। उसके बाद पीड़िता को बार-बार ब्लैकमेल करने लगा। आरोपी पीड़िता के घरवालों से परिचित था, इसलिए उसके घर आना-जाना था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें