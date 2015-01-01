पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Third Phase Of Indigenous Vaccine Of Corona In Jaipur Will Not Be Tried Today, Preparations Was Completed In The Hospital

कोरोना वैक्सीन का ट्रायल:जयपुर में स्वदेशी वैक्सीन को-वैक्सीन के थर्ड फेज का आज होने वाला ट्रायल टला, निजी अस्पताल में लगाई जानी थी वैक्सीन

जयपुर3 मिनट पहलेलेखक: दिनेश पालीवाल
यह फोटो जयपुर के छोटी चोपड़ इलाके की है। यहां कोरोना के प्रति लोगों को जागरुक करने के लिए सड़कों पर पेटिंग बनाई गई थी।

राजधानी जयपुर में गुरुवार से कोरोना की स्वदेशी वैक्सीन को-वैक्सीन का ट्रायल आज टल गया है।वैक्सीन का ट्रायल जयपुर में विद्याधर नगर स्थित एक निजी अस्पताल में होना था। इसके लिए अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने वैक्सीन के परीक्षण की पूरी तैयारी कर ली थी। लेकिन अचानक वैक्सीन के ट्रायल को टाल दिया गया। अभी यह भी साफ नहीं हो सका है कि ट्रायल टलने के पीछे क्या कारण है।

आपको बता दें कि हैदराबाद की कंपनी भारत बायोटेक ने नेशनल इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ वायरलॉजी (NIV) और इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च (ICMR) के साथ मिलकर कोवैक्सीन तैयार की थी। इसके लिए 1000 हजार डोज वॉलंटियर को दी जाने की योजना बनाई गई थी।

हालांकि, इससे पहले जयपुर में इससे पहले जयपुर में जायडस कैडिला कंपनी की बनाई ZyCov-D नाम की वैक्‍सीन का ट्रायल हुआ था। कंपनी का ये ट्रायल दूसरे फेज का था, जिसके परिणाम अभी आने हैं।

देश के लिए अहम है ये वैक्सीन

जानकारों की मानें तो इस वैक्सीन को 2 से 8 डिग्री तापमान पर ही रखना होता है। यही वजह है कि इस वैक्सीन का देश में बेसब्री के साथ इंतजार किया जा रहा है। इस वैक्सीन के ट्रायल भारत में जुलाई से शुरू हो गए थे। इसके परिणाम भी हाल ही में ICMR और भारत बायोटेक ने जारी किए हैं। इन परिणामों में वैक्सीन को एंटीबॉडी बनाने में कारगर साबित हो रही है।

