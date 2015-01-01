पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीन ट्रायल:कोरोना की स्वदेशी वैक्सीन के थर्ड फेज का जयपुर में होगा ट्रायल, एक हजार लोगों को दी जाएगी डोज

जयपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक चित्र

राजधानी जयपुर में कल से कोरोना की स्वदेशी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल शुरू होने जा रहा हैं। हैदराबाद की कंपनी भारत बायोटेक ने नेशनल इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ वायरलॉजी (NIV) और इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च (ICMR) के साथ मिलकर तैयार की कोवैक्सीन के 1000 हजार डोज वॉलंटियर को दिए जाएंगे। टीके का ट्रायल जयपुर में विद्याधर नगर स्थित एक निजी अस्पताल में होगा।

आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले जयपुर में इससे पहले जयपुर में जायडस कैडिला कंपनी की बनाई ZyCov-D नाम की वैक्‍सीन का ट्रायल हुआ था। कंपनी का ये ट्रायल दूसरे फेज का था, जिसके परिणाम अभी आने है।

देश के लिए अहम है ये वैक्सीन
जानकारों की माने तो इस वैक्सीन को 2 से 8 डिग्री तापमान पर ही रखना होता है। यही वजह है कि इस वैक्सीन का देश में बेसब्री के साथ इंतजार किया जा रहा है। इस वैक्सीन के ट्रायल भारत में जुलाई से शुरू हो गए थे। इसके परिणाम भी हाल ही में ICMR और भारत बायोटेक ने जारी किए हैं। इन परिणामों में वैक्सीन को एंटीबॉडी बनाने में कारगर साबित हो रही हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसेंसेक्स 46,666 और निफ्टी 13,682 के रिकॉर्ड हाई पर बंद, BSE का मार्केट कैप भी पहली बार 185 लाख करोड़ के पार - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें