तारे जमीं पर:इस दिवाली बाजारों के साथ रंगीन लाइटाें से जगमगाएगा शहर का हर घर

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
इस बार आतिशबाजी की बजाय घराें काे विभिन्न तरह की रंगीन लाइटाें से ज्यादा सजाया जाएगा
  • आतिशबाजी बैन होने से घर-घर में बिजली की सजावट पर जोर
  • बिजली व्यवस्था सुचारू करने के लिए विभाग ने लगाई कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी

दिवाली पर पटाखे बेचने व जलाने पर बैन है, इसलिए लाेग ज्यादा रुचि राेशनी से सजावट करने में ले रहे हैं। इस बार आतिशबाजी की बजाय घराें काे विभिन्न तरह की रंगीन लाइटाें से ज्यादा सजाया जाएगा। बाजाराें में भी पटाखाें की दुकानाें की जगह सजावटी लाइटाें की दुकानाें पर लाेगाें की हर बार से ज्यादा भीड़ रहेगी। ऐसे में बिजली विभाग काे ज्यादा सतर्क रहना पड़ेगा, क्याेंकि दिवाली पर

ओवरलाेड की वजह से बिजली लाइनाें में फाॅल्ट या अन्य तकनीकी खराबी हाे सकती है।
वैसे पिछले एक माह से अधिक समय से बिजली विभाग लाइनाें का मेंटीनेंस व नए ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने में लगा हुआ है। अगर फिर भी दीवाली के माैके पर किसी भी इलाके में लाइट बंद की शिकायत आएगी ताे विभाग की टीम की ओर से तत्काल सुधार किया जाएगा। इसके लिए बिजली विभाग ने सभी बिजली स्टेशनाें पर अधिकारियाें व कर्मचारियाें की ड्यूटी के आदेश जारी कर दिए है, जाे शहर की लाइट व्यवस्था काे सुचारू करने के लिए पूरी तैयारी के साथ अलर्ट रहेंगे।

शहरी विद्युत अधीक्षण अभियंता एस.के. राजपूत ने बताया कि चार दिवसीय दिवाली पर्व पर शहर में बिजली व्यवस्था सुचारू रखने के लिए एक्सएईन, एईएन व जेईएन की 220 केवी, 132 केवी व 33/11 केवी स्टेशनाें पर ड्यूटी रहेगी, इस संबंध में निर्देश जारी कर दिए गए है।

बिजली बंद की यहां करें शिकायत
टाॅल फ्री नंबर-18001806507 व 1912
लेंडलाइन नंबर-1412203000
एसएमएस या वाॅटसएप -9414037085
ट्वीटर-@JVVNLCCare
इमेल-helpdesk@jvvnl.org

