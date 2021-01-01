पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:कोरोना कवच लेने वाले 12% बढ़े अब तक किसी को भी साइड इफेक्ट नहीं

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना का जीवनरक्षक टीका आने के बाद धीरे-धीरे में ग्राफ बढ़ रहा है। जयपुर में सोमवार को वैक्सीनेशन कवरेज 12 फीसदी बढ़ा है। रविवार को 40 फीसदी से बढ़कर 52 फीसदी रहा है। जयपुर में 6918 हैल्थ वर्कर को टीका लगाने का टारगेट था, लेकिन 3646 के ही टीका लगा। और सबसे बड़ी बात ये है कि किसी भी व्यक्ति के टीका लगाने के बाद साइड इफैक्ट नहीं हुआ। इधर, जयपुर के अार्य हॉस्पिटल एमडी रोड़, जयपुरिया हॉस्पिटल, मेट्रो मास एवं जेएनयू में एक भी टीका लगवाने वाला नहीं आने से जीरो सेशन रहा। हालांकि इनकी जगह दूसरे सेन्टर बनाए गए।
सबसे अधिक मणिपाल, सबसे कम कांवटिया में

एसएमएस मेडिकल कॉलेज ब्लॉक प्रथम में 87, ब्लॉक सैकंड में 78 और ब्लॉक तीसरे में 73, जेके लोन में 58, टीबी हॉस्पिटल में 56, जनाना चांदपोल में 49, गणगौरी में 31, कावंटिया में 17, शेल्बी में 22, महिला चिकित्सालय में 20, बनीपार्क हॉस्पिटल में 40, मणिपाल में 88, साकेत हॉस्पिटल में 57, राजस्थान अस्पताल में 72, अमर मेडिकल में 60, नियो में 66, फोर्टिस में 60, सीकेएस में 20, डेंटल कॉलेज एंड हॉस्पिटल में 91 हेल्थ वर्करों ने वैक्सीनेशन कराया।

जिनमें एंटीबॉडी बनी भी है वो भी टीका लगवाएं
अस्थमा रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ.वीरेन्द्र सिंह का कहना है कि कोरोना संक्रमित या जिनके पहले से एंटीबॉडी बन भी गई हो, उन्हें जीवनरक्षक टीका लगवाने के लिए आगे आना चाहिए। दूसरे देशों में सैकंड वेब आ चुकी है। और बड़ी संख्या में लोग चपेट में आ रहे है। ऐसे में भारत में दूसरी वेब आने से पहले विशेषकर बिना डरे मेडिकल फैकल्टी को टीका लगवाना चाहिए।

