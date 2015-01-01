पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिपीट कोरोना:प्लाज्मा डोनेट करने वाले भी फिर पॉजिटिव, 10 दिन में ऐसे 100 से ज्यादा रोगी मिले

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कोरोना के खतरनाक संकेत; वॉरियर्स भी फिर से कोरोना पॉजिटिव

एक ओर कोरोना के नए केस बढ़ रहे हैं वहीं चिंताजनक यह है कि रिपीट केस भी तेजी से बढ़े हैं। आरयूएचएस और निजी अस्पताल के डॉक्टर्स की मानें तो पिछले दस दिनों में ही जयपुर में 120 से अधिक रिपीट केस आ चुके हैं। यानि कि इन लोगों में पहले भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ चुका है और अब फिर से ये कोरोना की चपेट में आ रहे हैं। न केवल ये केस पॉजिटिव हो रहे हैं बल्कि इनकी तबीयत भी पहले से अधिक खराब हो रही है। हालात का अंदाजा इस बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि जो लोग प्लाज्मा दे चुके थे, वे भी कोरोना की चपेट में आ चुके हैं।

एक्सपर्ट कह रहे हैं- फिर से कोरोना बहुत ही खतरनाक है
एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि यदि पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव आने के दो से तीन बाद ही यदि कोई फिर से पॉजिटिव आता है तो संभव है कि फॉल्स रिपोर्टिंग हुई हो। इसलिए इसे अधिक गंभीर नहीं माना जाता है। यदि 10 से 15 दिन या अधिक दिन बाद केस पॉजिटिव आता है तो यह तय है कि पहले से अधिक इंफेक्शन है।

लंग्स इंफेक्शन भी बढ़ेगा और यदि किसी व्यक्ति में पहले से लंग्स डिजीज है तो उसके लिए रिपीट कोरोना काफी घातक है। कमोबेश यही स्थिति अन्य बीमारियों के मरीजों के साथ भी है। एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट कराएं। यदि आईजी एम आता है तो कोरोना है और ऐसे लोगों को पूरा ध्यान रखना चाहिए। साथ ही ऐसे लोग लोगों के बीच में ना जाएं क्योंकि इनसे दूसरे लोगों में कोरोना का खतरा काफी अधिक है।
इन 2 उदाहरणों में जाहिर है 100 मरीजों की चिंता

एसएमएस में यूरोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. सोमेंद्र बंसल अप्रैल में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज का ऑपरेशन करने के बाद पहली बार पॉजिटिव आए थे। तब लक्षण नहीं थे। डॉ. बंसल कहते हैं रोजाना की तरह ओपीडी, ओटी में ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। पहले से ज्यादा सतर्क थे। लेकिन 11 नवंबर को अचानक बुखार और कमर दर्द होने पर जांच कराई तो फिर कोरोना पॉजिटिव आया हूं।

सर्जरी डिपार्टमेंट के एसोसिएट प्रो. डॉ. योगेन्द्र दाधीच अप्रैल में पॉजिटिव हुए। ठीक होने के बाद प्लाज़्मा डोनेट किया था। अब 6 महीने बाद वापस कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए हैं। डॉ. योगेन्द्र बताते हैं ऑपरेशन करने से पहले मरीज की कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई थी। बाद में पॉजिटिव आ गई। 9 नवंबर को फीवर, गले में खराश और थकान होने पर सैंपल दिया, तो पॉजिटिव आ गया हूं।

भास्कर रिपोर्टर ने ने कोविड सरकारी अस्पतालों के अलावा निजी अस्पतालों और 15 से अधिक डॉक्टर्स से इस बारे में बात की तो सामने आया कि इस तरह के केस काफी बढ़ गए हैं।

एक्सपर्ट पैनल- डॉक्टर पुनीत सक्सेना, फिजिशियन, सीनियर प्रोफेसर एसएमएस, डॉक्टर नरेन्द्र खिप्पल, कोविड इंचार्ज, ईएसआई हॉस्पिटल, डॉक्टर एम.के. गुप्ता, पल्मोनोलॉजिस्ट... इन सबका मानना है- पहले चुनाव फिर दीपावली के कारण कोविड नियम टूटे हैं। आने वाले दिनों में केस बढ़ेंगे, बल्कि खतरा भी तेजी से बढ़ेगा।

