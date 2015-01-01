पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेल हादसे:जयपुर मंडल में 25 दिन में तीन हादसे, हर बार अधिकारी नहीं कर्मचारी ही जिम्मेदार

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
तीनों हादसों के पीछे डीआरएम ने कर्मचारियों को दोषी माना
  • पहला हादसा 22 अक्टूबर को जोबनेर- फुलेरा के बीच हुआ
  • दूसरा 10 और तीसरा हादसा 15 नवंबर को फुलेरा यार्ड में हुआ

जयपुर मंडल में इन दिनों ट्रेनें चल कम रहीं हैं और तकनीकी कारणों के चलते बेपटरी ज्यादा हो रहीं हैं। जयपुर मंडल में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है कि जब एक महीने के अंदर तीन रेल हादसे हुए हों। हालांकि इनमें कोई जनहानि तो नहीं हुई। लेकिन इन घटनाओं ने यह साबित किया है कि जयपुर मंडल के अधिकारी ट्रेन सेफ्टी के लिए बिल्कुल सजग नहीं है।

पहला रेल हादसा 22 अक्टूबर को हुआ, जो कि जोबनेर- फुलेरा स्टेशन के बीच रेल पैनल ले जा रही एक मालगाड़ी को रिवर्स करने के दौरान हुआ। इस ट्रेन को बिना गार्ड, पीडब्ल्यूआई की मौजूदगी में रिवर्स किया जा रहा था।

ऐसे में रेल पैनल के स्लीपर में अटकने के कारण ट्रेन का आखिरी वैगन (एलवी) बेपटरी हो गया था। चूंकि हादसा मेन लाइन पर हुआ था, इसलिए करीब तीन घंटे तक इस रूट पर यातायात बाधित रहा। यातायात बाधित होने से लोगों को भी खासी परेशानी हुई, लेकिन हर हादसे में अधिकारी के जगह सिर्फ कर्मचारियों को ही जिम्मेदार माना जा रहा है।

पांच दिन के अंतराल में एक ही जगह हुए दो हादसे
दूसरा हादसा 10 और तीसरा महज पांच दिन बाद 15 नवंबर को जयपुर मंडल के फुलेरा यार्ड में हुआ। दोनों ही हादसे लगभग एक ही जगह हुए। दोनों ही हादसों में मालगाड़ी को रिवर्स करने के दौरान प्वाइंट में तकनीकी खराबी गई थी। ऐसे में दोनों ही मालगाड़ियों के पहिए डी-रेल हो गए थे। जिससे रेल यातायात प्रभावित हुआ।
लेकिन एक भी अधिकारी जिम्मेदार नहीं : तीनों मामले इंजीनियरिंग और सिग्नल विभाग से जुड़े हैं। पहले तो तीनों मामलों को स्थानीय स्तर पर ही दबाने की भरपूर कोशिश की गई। लेकिन जब इसमें सफलता नहीं मिली, तो तीनों मामलों में निचले स्तर के कर्मचारियों को ही दोषी मानते हुए मामले को रफा-दफा कर दिया गया। यानि किसी भी मामले में अधिकरियों को जिम्मेदार नहीं माना गया है। गौरतलब है कि जयपुर मंडल में पहली बार किसी डीआरएम के कार्यकाल में एक माह के भीतर ही तीन रेल हादसे हुए हैं।

