कोरोना का असर:उपभोक्ता संघ के मेडीकल सेक्शन में तीन कर्मचारी पॉजीटिव, पेंशनर्स मेडीकल बिल अब 7 से 9 दिसम्बर को जमा करवा सकेंगे

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
पेंशनर्स जो मेडीकल बिल जमा करवाना चाहते है वे बिल जमा करवाने के लिए फोन पर टाइम भी ले सकते है। कोरोना को देखते हुए एक दिन में विभाग की ओर से 100 से ज्यादा लोगों को समय नहीं दिया जा रहा।

जयपुर उपभोक्ता संघ के मेडीकल सेक्शन में काम करने वाले तीन कर्मचारियों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आई है। लेकिन इसका प्रभाव अब उन पेंशनर्स पर पड़ेगा जिनको मेडीकल बिल जमा करवाने के लिए 25 से 27 नवंबर के बीच का समय दिया है। विभाग ने अब इन पेंशनरों को मेडीकल बिल जमा करवाने के लिए नई डेट 7 से 9 दिसंबर निर्धारित की है।

उपभोक्ता संघ के एमडी मुरार सिंह जाड़ावत ने बताया कि मेडिकल अनुभाग में कार्यरत तीन कर्मचारियों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के कारण पेंशनर्स के बिल जमा करने में परिवर्तन किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिन पेंशनर्स को बिल जमा करवाने के लिए 25 से 27 नवंबर के बीच समय दिया था, वे अपने बिल अब 7 से 9 दिसम्बर तक जमा होंगे। उन्होने बताया कि शेष दिनों में लगातार बिल जमा करने की प्रक्रिया जारी रहेगी।

फोन पर भी ले सकेंगे समय
जाड़ावत ने बताया कि नेहरू पैलेस स्थित कार्यालय पर 0141-2742724 पर फोन करके भी पेंशनर बिल जमा करवाने के लिए समय ले सकते है। उन्होंने बताया कि यह सुविधा सभी वर्किंग डे पर उपलब्ध रहेगी। उन्होने बताया कि कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए बुजुर्ग पेंशनरों को कोई समस्या न हो और ज्यादा भीड़ भी न रहे इसके लिए ये व्यवस्था शुरू की गई है।

