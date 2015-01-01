पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान:केंद्र में प्रतिनियुक्ति पर जाएंगे प्रदेश के तीन आईपीएस, अब केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बल एजेंसियों में संभालेंगे पदभार

जयपुर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थान कैडर के आईपीएस है एडीजी हेमंत प्रियदर्शी, डीआईजी विकास कुमार और डीआईजी परम ज्योति
  • राजस्थान कैडर के सीनियर आईपीएस है हेमंत प्रियदर्शी, आईपीएस विकास कुमार और आईपीएस परम ज्योति, कार्मिक विभाग ने किया रिलीव

राजस्थान कैडर के तीन सीनियर आईपीएस अब केंद्र में प्रतिनियुक्ति पर जाएंगे। इस संबंध में बुधवार को प्रदेश के कार्मिक विभाग ने तीनों अफसरों को रिलीव करने के आदेश जारी कर दिए। ये अफसर अब केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बलों में नया पदभार संभालेंगे। इन सभी का कार्यकाल पांच साल (31 मई 2025) तक केंद्र में रहेगा।

कार्मिक विभाग की जानकारी के अनुसार केंद्र में प्रतिनियुक्ति पर जाने वाले पहले अफसर हेमंत प्रियदर्शी है। वे 1992 बैच के आईपीएस है। राजस्थान कैडर के हेमंत प्रियदर्शी यहां अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक (एडीजी) के पद पर है। वे पुलिस मुख्यालय में नियम एवं पुनर्गठन शाखा का पदभार संभाल रहे है। अब हेमंत प्रियदर्शी केंद्र में सीआरपीएफ में आईजी का पद संभालेंगे।

इसी तरह, वर्ष 2004 बैच के आईपीएस विकास कुमार राजस्थान पुलिस की स्पेशल ऑपरेशन ग्रुप (एसओजी) में डीआईजी का पदभार संभाल रहे है। वे अब बीएसएफ में डीआईजी का पदभार संभालेंगे। विकास कुमार यहां भरतपुर, अलवर, जयपुर कमिश्नरेट में पुलिस उपायुक्त (डीसीपी) रह चुके है। इसके अलावा भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो सहित अन्य जिलों में पदभार संभाल चुके है।

इसके अलावा केंद्र में प्रतिनियुक्ति में जाने वाली तीसरी अफसर आईपीएस परम ज्योति है। वे 2005 बैच की आईपीएस है। यहां राजस्थान में जयपुर स्थित इंटेलीजेंस एकेडमी में डायरेक्टर का पदभार संभाल रही थी। उनकी नियुक्ति केंद्र में सीआईएसएफ में डीआईजी के पद पर हुई है। परम ज्योति भी राजस्थान में भी कई पदों पर रह चुकी है।

