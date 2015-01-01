पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Three JDA Commissioners Failed To Get Land With Consent, Preparing For Compulsory Land Acquisition For The First Time For 5 Years Stuck

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रिंग रोड:सहमति से जमीन लेने में तीन जेडीए कमिश्नर फेल रहे, 5 साल से अटकी अवाप्ति के लिए पहली बार ‘कंपलसरी लैंड एक्वेजेशन’ की तैयारी

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रिंग रोड-आगरा रोड इंटरचेंज अवाप्ति प्लान
  • आगरा हाइवे पर मेन क्लोवर लीफ में आ रही है रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप की जमीन

महेश शर्मा. तीन हाईवे को जोड़ने वाली रिंग रोड पर एक्सीडेंट कम करने और ट्रैफिक की सहूलियत के लिए बनने वाले क्लोवर लीफ की जमीन का विवाद है कि पांच साल से नहीं सुलझ पा रहा। पहले तो जेडीए इस प्रोजेक्ट को हाथ में लेकर पूरा कराने में नाकाम रहा, इसके बाद बीजेपी-कांग्रेस सरकार में तीन जेडीए कमिश्नर मिलकर आगरा रोड पर जमीनी विवाद सुलझाने में फेल रहे। इसके पीछे वजह रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप और उसकी जमीन है। इस विवाद को सुलझाने में जेडीए शुरुआत से ही बैकफुट पर दिखा।

अब चूंकि प्रोजेक्ट तैयार है तो इसे चालू करने के लिए एनएचएआई ने फिर से जेडीए से जमीन की मांग तेज कर दी। इसके बाद पहली बार सरकार ने सख्ती दिखाते हुए ‘कंपलसरी लैंड एक्वेजेशन’ (अनिवार्य अवाप्ति) की तैयारी की है। चूंकि जेडीए के पास अवाप्ति के अधिकार नहीं है तो सरकार की ओर से इस मामले में एनएचएआई से मदद मांगी है। जिसके लिए उन्होंने सहमति दे दी है। यही नहीं जमीन अवाप्ति के लिए एक्ट मुताबिक जिला प्रशासन के अतिरिक्त कलेक्टर भी नियुक्त किए जा चुके हैं।

जेडीए प्रोजेक्ट करने में फेल था, फिर जमीन लेने में घुटनों तक आया
बीजेपी सरकार में रिंग रोड प्रोजेक्ट के सदन कॉरिडोर (आगरा रोड से टोंक रोड-अजमेर रोड) का काम जेडीए ने हाथ में लिया। किसानों से जमीन लेने के लिए पूरे 47 किमी में चप्पे-चप्पे पर फोर्स लगा दी।

नतीजतन 21 दिन का जमीन लेने का अभियान आधे दिनों में पूरा कर लिया। लेकिन फिर काम करने में एजेंसियों के आगे जेडीए की नहीं चली। प्रशासन और इंजीनियरों की फैलियर जगजाहिर रही। बीजेपी सरकार में ही प्रोजेक्ट एनएचएआई को ट्रांसफर किया गया। राजस्थान सरकार और एनएचएआई के बीच 11 अगस्त 2017 को करार कर प्रोजेक्ट ट्रांसफर किया गया। रोड का काम पूरा हुआ तो क्लोवर लीफ का काम जमीन अवाप्ति के कारण अटक गया।

जमीनी विवाद की गहराई
आगरा रोड पर 11.58 हेक्टेयर जमीन अवाप्त होनी है। इसमें से जेडीए के पास 10.722 हेक्टेयर जमीन है। लिटिगेशन विवाद और जमीनी खरीद आदि विवाद के चलते 0.858 हेक्टेयर जमीन (खसरा नं. 417/1, 418/2 और 415/1 बगराना) अवाप्त नहीं हो सकी। आखिरकार अनिवार्य अवाप्ति के लिए प्रमुख सचिव भास्कर ए सावंत ने 2 नवंबर को एनएचएआई को लिखा।

एनएचएआई के एक्ट 1956 (नं. 48) में इसका प्रोविजन बताया गया। एनएचएआई और जेडीए के बीच इस दिशा में कार्रवाई के लिए प्रक्रिया शुरू कर अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर (सैकंड) को काला नियुक्त करने को लिखा दिया।

और अब सख्ती से कोर्ट का दरवाजा
सरकार ने जैसे ही अनिवार्य अवाप्ति की प्रक्रिया शुरू की तो संबंधित की ओर से पिछले सप्ताह ही हाईकोर्ट में गुहार लगाई है। जेडीए में भी वकील अपॉइन्ट हो गए हैं। वहीं काला को लेकर दुबारा से प्रक्रिया संभव है।

^ अजमेर-टोंक हाईवे पर जमीन मिल गई। इसके बाद क्लोवर लीफ के लिए टेंडरिंग कर एजेंसी भी अप्वाइंट कर दी। आगरा हाइवे पर जमीन नहीं मिलने से काम अटका है, रिलायंस का पेट्रोल पंप मेन अलायंस में आ रहा है। इस दिशा में अनिवार्य अवाप्ति के प्रयास शुरू किए हैं। -आदित्य सिंह, मैनेजर, जयपुर रिंग रोड
^अभी तक सहमति से लेने के प्रयास हो रहे थे, व्यापक जनहित का प्रोजेक्ट जान अब अनिवार्य अवाप्ति की प्रक्रिया शुरू की है।
-ओम थानवी, उपायुक्त, जेडीए

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें