पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजस्थान में कोरोना:प्रदेश में आज 2184 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए, 40 दिन बाद जयपुर में एक ही दिन में 498 नए मरीज मिले

जयपुर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजधानी जयपुर में अब तक प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा 39024 केस मिल चुके हैं। शहर में कोरोना से 391 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।
  • राजस्थान में अब तक 2,25,817 मरीज मिल चुके हैं, 2066 की मौत हो चुकी है; इनमें जयपुर में 396 मृतक

प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण केसों की संख्या बढ़ने की रफ्तार तेज हो गई है। दीपावली के अगले ही दिन रविवार को राजस्थान में 2184 कोरोना के नए संक्रमित केस सामने आए। इसकी चपेट में आने से 10 लोगों ने दम तोड़ दिया। ऐसे में प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमितों का कुल आंकड़ा बढ़कर 2 लाख 25 हजार 817 हो गया है। राजस्थान में अब तक 2066 लोगों ने संक्रमण की वजह से दम तोड़ दिया है। प्रदेश में करीब 40 लाख से ज्यादा सैंपल लिए गए हैं।

वहीं, बात राजधानी जयपुर की करें तो करीब 40 दिनों के बाद रविवार को यहां एक ही दिन में 498 कोरोना संक्रमित केस मिले। यहां दो लोगों ने दम तोड़ा। पिछले 5 दिनों में जयपुर में 2289 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस आने से शहरवासियों और चिकित्सा महकमे की चिंता बढ़ गई है। यहां 11 नवंबर को 450 केस, 12 नवंबर को 460 केस, 13 नवंबर को 475 केस, 14 नवंबर को 406 केस और 15 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 498 केस मिले।

जयपुर में कहां-कितने केस मिले
रविवार को जयपुर में दुर्गापुरा में 31, वैशाली नगर व मानसरोवर में 29-29, मालवीय नगर, जवाहर नगर और सोडाला में 28-28, झोटवाड़ा में 26, आदर्श नगर में 15, सी-स्कीम में 18, गोपालपुरा में 21, जगतपुरा में 17, महेश नगर व प्रताप नगर और टोंक फाटक में 15-15, विद्याधर नगर में 14, टोंक रोड पर 13, शास्त्री नगर में 10, सांगानेर में 13 केस सामने आए।

इसके अलावा अंबाबाड़ी में 3, आमेर में 3, बगरु में 1, बजाज नगर में 4, बनीपार्क में 8, बापू नगर में 9, बस्सी में 2, भांकरोटा में 2, ब्रह्मपुरी में 5, चाकसू में 3, चांदपोल में 3, चौड़ा रास्ता में 3, सिविल लाइंस में 6, गलता गेट में 1, गांधी नगर में 2, घाटगेट में 1, गोनेर में 1, गोविंदगढ़ में 2, गुर्जर की थड़ी में 1, हरमाड़ा में 2 केस मिले।

वहीं, हसनपुरा में 3, जगतपुरा में 17, जामडोली में 2, जमवारामगढ़ में 1, जेएलएन मार्ग पर 4, जौहरी बाजार में 5, ज्योति नगर में 1, किशनपोल में 2, कोटपूतली में 1, लालकोठी में 5, कोटपूतली में 1, लूणियावास में 1, एमडी रोड पर 3, एमआई रोड पर 2, मुरलीपुरा में 7, फागी में 1, फुलेरा में 1, राजापार्क में 4, रामबाग में 1, रामगंज में 1, सांभर में 1, सेठी कॉलोनी में 1, शाहपुरा में 1, सीकर रोड पर 4, सिंधीकैंप में 1, सिरसी में 6, सीतापुरा में 1, स्टेशन रोड पर 1, सुभाषचौक में 1, तिलक नगर में 3, त्रिवेणी नगर में 1 और विराट नगर में 1 केस सामने आया।

प्रदेश में अब 18 हजार से ज्यादा एक्टिव केस, जयपुर में 5896 एक्टिव
राजस्थान में कुल 225817 कोरोना संक्रमित हुए हैं। इनमें 205414 केस रिकवर होने पर अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज किया जा चुका है। ऐसे में प्रदेश में अब 18 हजार 337 मरीज ऐसे हैं, जो कि अभी कोरोना पॉजिटिव हैं। वहीं, बात राजधानी जयपुर की करें तो यहां अब तक प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा 39024 केस मिल चुके हैं। इनमें 28670 लोगों को डिस्चार्ज किया जा चुका है। अब जयपुर में 5896 एक्टिव केस हैं। राजधानी जयपुर में अब तक 396 लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से मौत हो चुकी है।

जोधपुर में 443 नए केस सामने आए
प्रदेश में रविवार को जयपुर के 498 केस के बाद सबसे ज्यादा जोधपुर में 443 केस सामने आए। अजमेर में 80 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। अलवर में 157 व कोटा में 146 केस मिले। बांसवाड़ा में 10 केस, बाड़मेर में 45 केस, भरतपुर में 79 केस, भीलवाड़ा में 45 केस, बीकानेर में 91 केस, बूंदी में 15 केस, चित्तौड़गढ़ में 26 केस, चूरू में 51 केस, धौलपुर में 2 केस, डूंगरपुर में 47 केस, गंगानगर में 91 केस, हनुमानगढ़ में 20 केस, जैसलमेर में 20 केस, जालौर में 17 केस, झालावाड़ में 5 केस, झुंझुनूं में 15 केस, करौली में 2, नागौर में 97, पाली में 48 केस, प्रतापगढ़ में 1 केस, राजसमंद में 17, सीकर में 35, सिरोही में 5, टोंक में 4 और उदयपुर में 72 नए केस सामने आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविधायक सुशील मोदी पर राय देने बैठे रहे, लेकिन राजनाथ पटना पहुंचकर भी उनसे नहीं मिले - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें