रेलवे:कल जयपुर पहुंचेगी पहली इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन ट्रेन, ब्रेक लगने पर भी बिजली जनरेट होगी, फिलहाल समय व स्पीड वही रहेगी

जयपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिछले दिनों बस्सी-कनकपुरा और बांदीकुई-ढिगावडा रूट पर सीआरएस द्वारा इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रेन चलाए जाने को मंजूरी दिए जाने के बाद सोमवार को पहली बार इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन युक्त ट्रेन जयपुर पहुंचेगी। इससे पहले जयपुर स्टेशन से कभी भी इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रेन का संचालन नहीं किया गया है। उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे के डिप्टी जीएम एवं सीपीआरओ लेफ्टिनेंट शशि किरण ने बताया कि जयपुर और बीकानेर मंडल के के दो-दो सेक्शन में पिछले साल से इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन से ट्रेन का संचालन किया जा रहा है।

हालांकि अब जयपुर से अजमेर और जयपुर से दिल्ली रूट पर भी इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रेन का संचालन किया जा सकता है। लेकिन फिलहाल ये शुरुआत इलाहाबाद मंडल द्वारा वाया मथुरा-अलवर-बांदीकुई रूट पर जयपुर के लिए की जा रही है। सोमवार को इस रूट पर संचालित हो रही जयपुर-इलाहाबाद-जयपुर सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल ट्रेन को पहली बार इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन से जयपुर भेजा जाएगा।

बिजली बचाएगी, लेकिन समय और स्पीड वही रहेगी
शशि किरण ने बताया कि इलेक्ट्रिक इंजन इलेक्ट्रिसिटी रिजनरेटिंग तकनीक से लैस है। इसके तहत जब ट्रेन में ब्रेकिंग अप्लाई की जाएगी। तो इंजन में ही इलैक्ट्रिसिटी का एकत्रण (स्टोरेज) हो जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि फिलहाल ट्रेन की स्पीड सेक्शन की अधिकतम स्वीकृत स्पीड पर ही दौड़ाई जाएगी। तो वहीं ट्रेन के समय में भी कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है।

अजमेर-दिल्ली के बीच वाया रेवाड़ी-फुलेरा संचालित होने वाली जनशताब्दी ट्रेन उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रेन है। जो जुलाई 2020 से हाईराइज पेन्टोग्राफ पर संचालित हो रही है। वर्तमान में उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे में रोजाना 4-5 गुड्स ट्रेनों का संचालन विद्युतीकृत रेल मार्ग से किया जाता है। गौरतलब है कि अभी औसतन दो इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रेन रेवाड़ी-हिसार, रेवाड़ी-फुलेरा कोड़ (आरपीसी) और एक से दो ट्रेन भिवानी-रोहतक सेक्शन में चलाई जा रही है।

