नगर निगम जयपुर चुनाव 2020:नगर निगम हैरिटेज में इस कुर्सी के लिए हो रही है रस्साकसी

जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
जयपुर नगर निगम हैरिटेज मुख्यालय में बना मेयर का कमरा और वह कुर्सी जहां पहली मेयर बैठेंगी। इसी कुर्सी को लेकर कांग्रेस और भाजपा में रस्साकसी चल रही है।
  • कांग्रेस मुस्लिम पर तो भाजपा बागी पर दाव खेलने की तैयारी में
  • ग्रेटर सीट पर निर्विरोध मेयर बनने की अटकलें

जयपुर नगर निगम चुनावों के परिणाम आने के बाद से ही दोनों ही पार्टियों में मेयर पद के उम्मीदवार को लेकर उथल-पुथल मची हुई है। मेयर का उम्मीदवार किसे बनाए इसको लेकर बुधवार पूरे दिन बैठकों का दौर चला। इस बीच ये बात निकलकर सामने आई कांग्रेस मुस्लिम उम्मीदवार पर तो भाजपा बागी को मैदान में उतार सकती है। हालांकि, फाइनल नाम दोनों ही पार्टियों में आलाकमान स्तर पर तय होगा।

भाजपा हैरिटेज से ज्यादा ग्रेटर को लेकर बेहद सतर्क है। कहावत है कि दूध का जला छाछ भी फूंक-फूंक कर पीता है और भाजपा भी ग्रेटर के मामले में यही सतर्कता बरत रही है। क्योंकि जनवरी 2019 में हुए मेयर के चुनावों में भाजपा को अपनों ने ही जबरदस्त झटका दिया था। उस समय भाजपा के पार्षद विष्णु लाटा मेयर पद के लिए बागी होकर चुनाव लड़े थे और कांग्रेस, निर्दलीय और क्रॉस वोटिंग के चलते मेयर बने थे। वहीं कांग्रेस का पूरा फोकस हैरिटेज में बोर्ड और मेयर बनाने पर है। मीडिया से बात में मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी ने संकेत दिए थे कि कांग्रेस पार्टी हाईब्रिड फॉर्मूले के बजाय सब पार्षदों की सहमति से जीते हुए प्रत्याशी में से एक को मेयर बनाएगी। लेकिन मेयर का उम्मीदवार निर्धारित करना अब कांग्रेस के लिए भी आसान नहीं हैँ।

भाजपा बागी पर दाव खेलने के मूंड में
नगर निगम हैरिटेज की बात करें तो भाजपा यहां से मेयर पद के उम्मीदवार के लिए निर्दलीय जीतकर आई कुसुम यादव पर दाव खेलने पर विचार कर रही हैं। सूत्रों के मुताबिक आज बीजेपी मुख्यालय में पार्टी पदाधिकारियों की एक बैठक भी हुई थी, जिसमें मेयर चुनाव के लिए यादव के नाम पर भी चर्चा चली। वहीं भाजपा के हैरिटेज क्षेत्र के पार्षदों के बीच होटल में पिछले एक-दो दिन से जो चर्चा का दौर चल रहा है उसमें भी यादव का नाम सबसे आगे रहा। वह जयपुर चारदीवारी क्षेत्र में एक बड़ा चेहरा है। वह इससे पहले बोर्ड में पार्षद और सांस्कृतिक समिति की चैयरमेन भी रह चुकी है। इसके अलावा उनके पति अजय यादव भी पार्षद और यूडी टैक्स समिति के चेयरमैन रह चुके है।

मुस्लिम चेहरा उतार सकती है कांग्रेस
हैरिटेज निगम में मेयर के साथ ही बोर्ड बनाना कांग्रेस के लिए ये बड़ी प्रतिष्ठा का सवाल बन गया है। क्योंकि पहली बार कांग्रेस ने नगर निगम चुनावों में बीजेपी को पटखनी देकर उससे ज्यादा सीटे जीतकर आई है। हैरिटेज में कांग्रेस के 47 उम्मीदवार जीतकर आए है, जिनमं से 21 मुस्लिम है। इसके अलावा 11 निर्दलीयों में से 8 मुस्लिम है। ये आठों मुस्लिम निर्दलीय लगभग कांग्रेस के फेवर में आ रहे है। ऐसे में मुस्लिम नेताओं ने ये मांग भी उठाई है कि हैरिटेज में उन्ही का मेयर बनाए। इसमें नसरीम बनो का नाम सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में है। हालांकि कांग्रेस वार्ड 43 से जीतकर आई मुनेश गुर्जर पर भी विचार कर रही है। इन दोनों के अलावा कांग्रेस के पास रेश्मा बैगम कुरैशी, सुनीता मावर, सना खान और अंजली ब्रह्मभट्‌ट भी विकल्प के तौर पर है।

ग्रेटर में निर्विरोध मेयर बनने की सुगबुगाहट
जयपुर ग्रेटर की बात करें तो यहां भाजपा 150 में से 88 सीट जीतने में कामयाब रही है। कांग्रेस के लिए यहां जोड़-तोड़ बैठाना बहुत मुश्कील है। क्योंकि उसके पास 49 ही पार्षद है और यदि वह सभी 13 निर्दलीयों को भी अपने साथ मिलाने में कामयाब हो जाती है, तब भी उसे यहां मेयर बनाने के लिए 14 बीजेपी पार्षदों को तोड़ना पड़ेगा, जो उसके लिए आसान नहीं होगा। ऐसे में कांग्रेस नहीं चाहेगी कि मेयर का उम्मीदवार उतार कर हारे और अपनी मिट्‌टी-पलीत कराए। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ दिनभर इसको लेकर चर्चा रही भी कि ग्रेटर में कांग्रेस अपना प्रत्याशी मुश्किल ही उतारे।

इन नामों पर चर्चा
ग्रेटर में भाजपा की ओर से मेयर प्रत्याशी के तौर पर वार्ड 51 से सुखप्रीत बंसल, 60 शील धाभाई, 87 से सौम्या गुर्जर का नाम सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में है। इन सभी के नाम के अलावा भाजपा में रश्मि सैनी, भारती लख्यानी का नाम पर भी चर्चा चल रही है।

