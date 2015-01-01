पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना जांच के बाद एंट्री:यात्री ध्यान दें, कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव है तभी कर सकेंगे महाराष्ट्र की यात्रा

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • आज से महाराष्ट्र जाने के लिए अनिवार्य होगी कोरोना जांच, 72 घंटे पहले तक की ही जांच रिपोर्ट होगी मान्य

महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने राजस्थान सहित चार राज्यों से महाराष्ट्र आने वाले यात्रियों के लिए कोविड-19 की नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट होने पर ही प्रवेश देने की अनिवार्यता लागू की है। यह अनिवार्यता बुधवार से लागू होगी। जयपुर एयरपोर्ट से महाराष्ट्र के मुंबई और पुणे के लिए 7 फ्लाइट और रोजाना दो ट्रेनें संचालित हो रही हैं।

यात्रियों को अपने साथ कोविड-19 की नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट रखनी होगी। रिपोर्ट 72 घंटे से अधिक पुरानी नहीं होनी चाहिए। जयपुर एयरपोर्ट प्रशासन कल से मुंबई और पुणे की फ्लाइट से जाने वाले यात्रियों की कोविड-19 की रिपोर्ट जांचेगा। एयरलाइन के कर्मचारियों ने आज से यात्रियों को कोविड-19 टेस्ट कराने के लिए मैसेज भेजना शुरू कर दिया है।

यात्रियों को यह मैसेज भेजा जा रहा है कि वह एयरपोर्ट पहुंचने से पहले अपने साथ कोविड-19 की नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट साथ लेकर आएं। हालांकि जो यात्री बिना टेस्ट करवाए एयरपोर्ट पहुंचेंगे, उन्हें मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर जांच करानी होगी। मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर जांच रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव होने पर ही एयरपोर्ट से बाहर निकलने दिया जाएगा।

इसी तरह रेलवे प्रशासन द्वारा भी यात्रियों को कोविड-19 टेस्ट कराने के लिए मैसेज भेजे जा रहे हैं। जयपुर जंक्शन और दुर्गापुरा स्टेशनों पर यात्रियों की कोविड-19 रिपोर्ट की जांच होगी। रिपोर्ट नहीं कराने वाले यात्रियों की स्टेशनों पर लक्षण के आधार पर जांच की जाएगी। कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव यात्री यात्रा रद्द होने पर टिकट राशि का फुल रिफंड ले सकेंगे।
रोजाना फ्लाइट से एक हजार व ट्रेन से 2800 का आवागमन
जयपुर से महाराष्ट्र के लिए 7 फ्लाइट और 2 ट्रेनें उपलब्ध हैं। जयपुर से रोजाना 6 फ्लाइट मुंबई के लिए संचालित होती हैं। इनमें इंडिगो की 3 फ्लाइट, गो एयर, स्पाइसजेट और एयर एशिया की एक-एक फ्लाइट शामिल है। जयपुर से पुणे के लिए एयर एशिया की एक फ्लाइट है।

7 फ्लाइट से रोज 1050 यात्रियों का डिपार्चर होता है। जयपुर से मुंबई के लिए 2 ट्रेनें संचालित होती हैं। इनमें जयपुर-बॉम्बे सुपर और श्रीगंगानगर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस ट्रेन शामिल हैं। दोनों ट्रेनों से जयपुर से रोज 2800 यात्रियों का प्रस्थान होता है।

