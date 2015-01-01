पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नई शुरूआत:जयपुर मेट्रो में सफर करने के साथ आप रूबरू होंगे राजस्थान की संस्कृति से

जयपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर मेट्रो के छोटी चौपड़ स्थित आर्ट गैलेरी, जिसे पर्यटकों व आमजन के लिए 6 नवंबर से खोला जाएगा।
  • छोटी चौपड़ स्टेशन पर बनी आर्ट गैलेरी 6 नवंबर से खुलेगी

जयपुर मेट्रों में सफर करने के साथ ही यात्री व पर्यटक अब राजस्थान संस्कृति व धरोहर से भी रूबरू होंगे। जयपुर मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन ने इसके लिए छोटी चौपड़ पर बने स्टेशन जयपुर मेट्रो आर्टगैलेरी बनाई, जो 6 नवंबर से आमजन के लिए खोली जाएगी। जयपुर मेट्रों के एमडी भास्कर ए. सावंत ने बताया कि इस गैलेरी में राजस्थान संस्कृति और धरोहर को दर्शाने वाली पेंटिंग, प्रचीन मूर्तिकला, रागमाला की पेंटिंग का सुन्दर कलेक्शन है। इसे देखकर देशी-विदेशी पर्यटक राजस्थान की संस्कृति के बारे में जान सकेंगे। उन्होने बताया कि आर्टगैलेरी में एंट्री के लिए पर्यटकों को शुल्क देना होगा। इसमें विदेशी पर्यटक से 50 रूपए, भारतीय पर्यटकों से 10 रूपए और स्कूल-कॉलेज के स्टूडेंट्स से 5 रूपए का शुल्क देना होगा। उन्होने बताया कि ये आर्ट गैलेरी 6 नवंबर से खुलेगी और सुबह 9.30 से शाम 5.30 बजे तक पर्यटक इसको देख सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकप्तान विराट को केक से रंग दिया साथियों ने, पत्नी अनुष्का भी साथ रहीं - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें