आदर्श नगर:मुस्लिम बाहुल्य इलाकाें में मतदान के प्रति दिखा रुझान, महिलाओं में उत्साह ज्यादा रहा

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
घाटगेट, एमडी राेड के मतदान केन्द्राें पर पुरूषाें की तुलना में महिलाओं की संख्या ज्यादा दिखी
  • सुबह 10 बजे तक बहुत कम वोटिंग, 2 बजे तक कर दिया फैसला

आदर्श नगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मुस्लिम बाहुल्य मतदान केंद्रों पर सुबह से ही अच्छा रुझान नजर आया। घाटगेट, एमडी राेड के मतदान केन्द्राें पर पुरूषाें की तुलना में महिलाओं की संख्या ज्यादा दिखी। हालांकि विधानसभा चुनाव के मुकाबले निगम चुनाव में मतदाताओं का उत्साह कम देखा गया। आदर्श पब्लिक स्कूल में सुबह 10 बजे जहां नाममात्र के वोटर नजर आ रहे थे। वहीं इमिटेशन वालों की धर्मशाला स्थित बूथ पर वोटर्स की लंबी लाइन लगी थी।

व्हील चेयर नही, दिव्यांग परेशान
घाटघेट स्थित राजकीय माध्यमिक स्कूल पर वोट देने आए दिव्यांगों या बुजुर्गों के लिए व्हील चेयर की व्यवस्था भी नही थी। चलने में असमर्थ मोइनुद्दीन वोट डालने आये लेकिन व्हील चेयर नही मिली। वे मिट्टी में ही घुटनों के बल वोट डालने अंदर गए। वहीं बुजुर्गों को भी व्हील चेयर नही मिलने से कमरे तक बाइक पर लाया गया।

कई वार्डाें में एक ही परिवार के सदस्याें का नाम अलग-अलग बूथाें पर हाेने से भी मतदाताओं का परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। लंबी दूरी नापनी पड़ी अग्रवाल कॉलेज में स्थित मतदान केंद्र पर वोटर्स को गेट से भी अंदर पैदल चलना पड़ा। जबकि मुख्य गेट के पास भी केंद्र बना सकते थे। पैदल आने जाने से लोग परेशान दिखे।

