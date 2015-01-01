पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव: हेलमेट ने यमराज को हराया:बाइक को टक्कर मारकर चालक के सिर से निकल गया ट्रक का पहिया, हेलमेट के टुकड़े हो गए लेकिन जान बच गई

जयपुर33 मिनट पहलेलेखक: विष्णु शर्मा
घायल दिनेश शर्मा ने बताया कि मैं हमेशा आईएसआई मार्का मजबूत हेलमेट पहनता हूं। हेलमेट की क्लिप भी बांध कर रखता हूं। चालान से बचने के लिए नहीं बल्कि जिंदगी बचाने के लिए
  • जयपुर में अजमेर रोड पर एक्सप्रेस हाईवे की सर्विस लेन में हुआ हादसा
  • नया जीवन पाने के बाद अस्पताल से घर पहुंचे घायल से विशेष बातचीत
  • पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर ट्रक जब्त किया

सड़क हादसों में जान गंवाने की कई दर्दनाक घटनाओं की खबरें आपने पढ़ी होंगी, लेकिन जयपुर में हुए एक सड़क हादसे में हेलमेट की वजह से एक युवक की जिंदगी बचने की यह घटना आपको हैरान कर देगी। हादसे में घायल हुए बाइक चालक की जुबानी इस घटना पर आप एक बार भले ही यकीन नहीं करें, लेकिन यह सच है। तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने सर्विस लेन पर चल रहे एक बाइक सवार को टक्कर मारी। गिरने के बाद ट्रक का पिछला टायर बाइक व चालक के सिर के ऊपर से चढ़कर आगे निकल गया, लेकिन हेलमेट होने के कारण वह बच गया।

ट्रक का टायर चढ़ने से दिनेश के हेलमेट के टुकड़े हो गए, लेकिन सिर सलामत रहा
ट्रक का टायर चढ़ने से दिनेश के हेलमेट के टुकड़े हो गए, लेकिन सिर सलामत रहा

मौके पर मौजूद जिस राहगीर ने यह नजारा देखा वह मान बैठा था कि बाइक सवार के सिर के टुकड़े-टुकड़े हो गए होंगे। ड्राइवर भी यही मानकर ट्रक छोड़कर भाग गया, लेकिन जाको राखे साईंयां मार सके न कोय वाली कहावत चरितार्थ हुई और बाइक सवार जिंदा बच गया। हादसे में उसकी बाइक टूट और हेलमेट टूट गया। यह हादसा बताता है कि दो पहिया वाहन चलाते वक्त हेलमेट कितना जरूरी है। हेलमेट ने यमराज को वापस भेज दिया। हादसे में एक हाथ में फ्रैक्चर की वजह से तीन दिन अस्पताल में उपचार के बाद बाइक चालक रविवार शाम को घर पहुंचे। तब दैनिक भास्कर संवाददाता ने शाकंभरी कॉलोनी, फुलेरा के रहने वाले 41 वर्षीय बाइक चालक दिनेश शर्मा से बात कर जानी चौंका देने वाली आपबीती:

तेजी से टायर मेरे सिर व बाइक पर होकर गुजर गया, लेकिन हेलमेट ने बचा लिया

दिनेश ने बताया कि मैं एक रियल एस्टेट कंपनी में मैनेजर हूं। प्रॉपर्टी कारोबार की वजह से 10 दिसंबर की शाम को भांकरोटा जाने के लिए रवाना हुआ था। मैं बाइक पर था, क्योंकि मुझे भांकरोटा से ही सीधे अपने घर फुलेरा जाना था। मेरे पीछे एक कार में मेरे साले राहुल मिश्रा और उनके परिचित अनिल आ रहे थे। मैं गांधी पथ से अजमेर हाईवे पुलिया पर चढ़ने के लिए सर्विस रोड पर आ गया।

इस ट्रक ने सर्विस लेन में दिनेश की बाइक को टक्कर मारी और उसे कुचलता हुआ निकल गया। पुलिस ने ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया है
इस ट्रक ने सर्विस लेन में दिनेश की बाइक को टक्कर मारी और उसे कुचलता हुआ निकल गया। पुलिस ने ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया है

तभी 14 नंबर की तरफ से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने दिनेश की बाइक को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। इससे दिनेश बाइक सहित बीच सड़क पर गिर पड़े। इस बीच ट्रक का आगे का टायर उनके बायें हाथ पर होकर निकला। वे दर्द से चीख पड़े। तभी ट्रक का पिछला टायर बाइक को कुचलते हुए उनके सिर पर चढ़कर तेजी से निकल गया।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक का टायर सड़क पर गिरे दिनेश और उनकी बाइक के ऊपर से होकर गुजर गया। बाइक और हेलमेट टूट गए, लेकिन जिंदगी बच गई
प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के मुताबिक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक का टायर सड़क पर गिरे दिनेश और उनकी बाइक के ऊपर से होकर गुजर गया। बाइक और हेलमेट टूट गए, लेकिन जिंदगी बच गई

दिनेश ने बताया कि हादसे के वक्त मैंने मजबूत हेलमेट पहन रखा था। उसकी क्लिप (डोरी) भी बांध रखी थी। ऐसे में ट्रक का टायर चढ़ने से हेलमेट के टुकड़े हो गए, लेकिन मेरा सिर बच गया। मैं बेहोश नहीं हुआ था। इस वजह से ट्रक के गुजरते ही मैं तुरंत खड़ा हो गया। भीड़ ने मुझे घेर लिया, तब मेरा बायां हाथ काम नहीं कर रहा था, क्योंकि वह फ्रैक्चर हो चुका था।

चालान से बचने के लिए नहीं, जीवन बचाने के लिए पहनता हूं हेलमेट

दिनेश बताया कि मैं अक्सर बाइक चलाता हूं। उनका मानना है कि बाइक चालक कभी हादसे के दौरान सड़क पर गिरता है तो सबसे पहले उसके सिर में ही चोट लगती है। यही सोचकर मैं हमेशा आईएसआई मार्का मजबूत हेलमेट पहनता हूं। मैं हेलमेट लगाकर हमेशा उसकी क्लिप भी बांधता हूं ताकि हेलमेट गिर न जाए। शायद इसी वजह से मैं तेजी से सड़क पर गिरा। दो तीन पलटियां भी खा गया, लेकिन हेलमेट ने मेरी जिंदगी बचा ली। दिनेश ने आमजन से भी अपील की है कि मैं हमेशा ट्रैफिक पुलिस के चालान के डर से नहीं बल्कि अपना जीवन बचाने के लिए दोपहिया वाहन चलाते वक्त हेलमेट पहनता था, इसलिए आप भी वाहन चलाते वक्त मजबूत हेलमेट पहनें।

पीछे कार में आ रहे रिश्तेदार ने देखा तो लोग ट्रक की ओर दौड़ रहे थे
कार में दिनेश की बाइक के पीछे चल रहे उनके साले राहुल मिश्रा ने बताया कि कुछ दूरी होने से मैं हादसा देख नहीं सका। जब हमारी कार वहां पहुंची तब कुछ लोग दौड़कर ट्रक की तरफ भागते हुए नजर आए। कार से उतरकर देखा तो सड़क पर बाइक पड़ी थी। वहां मौजूद राहगीरों ने बताया कि ट्रक का टायर दिनेश के सिर से होकर गुजर गया है, लेकिन वह जिंदा हैं।

बाइक सवार दिनेश ने मजबूत हेलमेट लगा रखा था। इसकी क्लिप भी बांध रखी थी। इस वजह से टक्कर के बाद भी हेलमेट सिर से नहीं उतरा।
बाइक सवार दिनेश ने मजबूत हेलमेट लगा रखा था। इसकी क्लिप भी बांध रखी थी। इस वजह से टक्कर के बाद भी हेलमेट सिर से नहीं उतरा।

इसके बाद राहुल ने तत्काल अपनी कार से जीजा दिनेश को एक निजी अस्पताल पहुंचाया। वहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद एक अन्य निजी अस्पताल में रेफर कर दिया। जहां दिनेश शर्मा के इलाज के बाद रविवार को डॉक्टरों ने घर भेज दिया।

राहुल मिश्रा के मुताबिक मैं, मेरा परिवार, दिनेश खुद भी इस घटना से हैरान हैं। यकीन नहीं होता लेकिन यह सच है हेलमेट की वजह से नई जिंदगी मिल गई। वहीं, घटना की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंचे दुर्घटना थाना पश्चिम के हैडकांस्टेबल रविंद्र ने बताया कि टक्कर मारने वाले ट्रक को जब्त कर चालक के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है।

